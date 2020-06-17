Stars of THIS IS US, LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, HOMELAND and More Announced for 92Y Online

See the lineup of upcoming online events at 92Y! Stars of the hit TV series THIS IS US, LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, HOMELAND and more are set to appear!

COVID-19 AND THE EPIDEMIC OF DISINFORMATION: Richard Stengel in Conversation with Brian Stelter

Mon, Jun 22, 7 pm ET, $20*

Misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 have spread even more rapidly than the virus. The world health organization calls it an "infodemic" on social media. Health officials across the world continue to scramble to refute bogus claims, but disinformation itself is a pathogen with harmful consequences. What should we to battle disinformation around the virus and raise our immunity to it? Join Richard Stengel, NBC/MSNBC analyst, author, former editor of Time magazine, and Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy & Public Affairs in the Obama Administration, in conversation with Brian Stelter, the host of CNN's top-rated show Reliable Sources, and find out! This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. You will have exclusive access to view it at the scheduled time, or any time afterwards.

92Y & Entertainment Weekly Present: MADELINE MILLER IN CONVERSATION WITH SEIJA RANKIN: CIRCE

Wed, June 24, 7 pm ET, $10*

Madeline Miller's Circe, a cutting-edge retelling of the ancient goddess tale, was a bestseller and a critical phenomenon. She joins Entertainment Weekly's Seija Rankin to reflect on the book's (also an EW Best of 2018 pick) success and the unending appeal of the ancient Greeks. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. After the event you will have exclusive access to view the program at any time.

92Y & Entertainment Weekly Present: HOMELAND: ALEX GANSA, CLAIRE DANES AND MANDY PATINKIN IN CONVERSATION WITH SEIJA RANKIN

Thu, Jun 25, 5 pm ET, FREE

Alex Gansa, creator, executive producer, and showrunner of Homeland, and stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin join Entertainment Weekly's Seija Rankin to reflect on the show's Emmy-winning 8-season run. They discuss Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson's inimitable relationship, bringing spycraft to life, and what we're all supposed to do now that it's all come to an end.

92Y & ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY PRESENTS NBC AND 20TH CENTURY FOX TELEVISION'S

THIS IS US

with Dan Fogelman, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan

Mon, Jun 29, 2 pm ET, FREE

Join Creator and Executive Producer Dan Fogelman, and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan with Entertainment Weekly's Daniel Snierson as they discuss some of the most memorable and poignant moments from season four of NBC's award-winning series This Is Us, a grounded, life-affirming dramedy which reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

HULU'S LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE: REESE WITHERSPOON AND KERRY WASHINGTON IN CONVERSATION WITH ELAINE WELTEROTH

Mon, Jun 29, 7 pm ET, FREE

Join Executive Producers and stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and moderator Elaine Welteroth for a discussion about Hulu's new limited series, Little Fires Everywhere, which premiered on March 18. Adapted from Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller-one of the most popular books of the year-it tells the story of two mothers (played by Witherspoon and Washington) who find themselves at odds as their lives become increasingly intertwined. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood-and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. .

NBC'S ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST: Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham in Conversation

Tue, Jun 30, 5 pm ET, FREE

92Y is proud to present an exclusive conversation with the leading women of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Join Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham as they share stories about the musical series that charmed critics and audiences with its wholly original first season. The series, currently available on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, will return for its highly anticipated second season in 2021. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist centers around a computer coder (Levy) who, after an unusual event, suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through imaginatively staged musical numbers. Through her newfound ability, Zoey is able to communicate with her ailing father, advance herself in the workplace, and develop unlikely relationships. Comedic and joyous, the series is also rooted in the deeply personal experiences of creator Austin Winsberg, who drew inspiration for the show by envisioning his late father being able to see the world through musical numbers as he was losing his ability to communicate in the real world due to a rare neurological disease.

XYZ Presents | CHARLIE KAUFMAN IN CONVERSATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S DAVID CANFIELD

Wed, Jul 15, 7 pm, $10*

Join Oscar-winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman-writer of Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-for a conversation about his iconoclastic career in film and his acclaimed debut novel, Antkind. Earning comparisons to the likes of Thomas Pynchon, Antkind is both brilliant satire and a mind-expanding reflection on art-Kaufman proves himself to be an audaciously inventive, deeply entertaining novelist. Watch him talk to Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield about why he chose to put the story in a book, what screenwriting has taught him about writing fiction, the latest scoop on his upcoming film projects, and much more. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. You will have exclusive access to view it at the scheduled time, or any time afterwards.



CLASSES

FROM LUCY TO LIZ LEMON: TV'S SMARTEST, FUNNIEST SITCOMS

Wednesdays Jun 24 - Jul 22, 7 pm - 8:30 pm ET, $80*

Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, the New York Times bestselling author of Seinfeldia, Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted, and Sex and the City and Us , will walk you through five masterful sitcom episodes from throughout TV history, tracing the evolution of comedy, social change, and the medium itself along the way. All five are available on major streaming services, so students can watch the episodes themselves before each class. You can view Armstrong's five-minute introduction to each episode before watching the episode to gain a greater understanding of the context in which it was created and aired, and her lecture afterwards to gain key insights on the impact of the episode and the series. At the class's scheduled time, she will lead an online live discussion group. Series include I Love Lucy, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 30 Rock, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. If we are able to offer an in-person version of this class in the coming months, we will contact you and make both options available to you.

THE WORLD OF MUSICAL SATIRE

Starts Thu, Jul 9-Aug 6, 1 - 3 pm ET,

$115* for 5 sessions

Screenwriter David Misch of Mork and Mindy and Saturday Night Live presents a course on music which uses one of the oldest forms of humor: satire. Explore the world of musical satire in a variety of genres, cultures, and eras, especially America since 1950. We'll cover Horace and Juvenal, opera, Yankee Doodle, slave satire, Gilbert & Sullivan, the Gershwins, the Beatles, Randy Newman, Monty Python, Pete Seeger, Spinal Tap, Saturday Night Live, Spamalot, Tom Lehrer, Al Yankovic, Stephen Sondheim, South Park, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. No background in music necessary and because satire is often dependent on social and historical events, this course is as much cultural history as music appreciation. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. If we are able to offer an in-person version of this class in the coming months, we will contact you and make both options available to you.

GIANTS OF STAND-UP COMEDY

Starts Mon, Jul 13-Jul 27, 6:30 pm $60* for 3 sessions

Join stand-up comedy teacher and performer David LaBarca as he de-constructs the work of stand-up comedy legends to explore the richer aspects of their work and their impact on our culture. Understand how George Carlin used silliness to make insightful social commentary; Joan Rivers maintained stage presence even when not on stage; Jonathan Winters brilliantly influenced Robin Williams; Woody Allen laid the groundwork for his iconic film career; Richard Pryor transformed his pain into timeless comedy. And, most recently, Jerry Seinfeld transformed observations about the ordinary into comedy that was extraordinary. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. If we are able to offer an in-person version of this class in the coming months, we will contact you and make both options available to you.



