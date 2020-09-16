Starbird & the Phoenix Join Broadway Buskers Concert Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer) will join the series’ concert on Tuesday, September 29.

Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer; The Great Comet, Manifest) will join Broadway Buskers in the series' concert on Tuesday, September 29. The program will also feature performances by Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton) and Storm Thomas (Lexus' Verses and Flow, Futurity).

Originally scheduled for September 29, baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz; SpongeBob LIVE on Nickelodeon, Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion) will perform at a later date.



The concerts will continue virtually on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. ET through October 27 at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. Performers for the remainder of the series will be announced at a later date.

SEPTEMBER:

9/22:

Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes, Passing Strange)

Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky, Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, 5th Avenue Theatre First Draft)

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots)

9/29:

Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer; The Great Comet, Manifest)

Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton)

Storm Thomas (Lexus' Verses and Flow, Futurity)

