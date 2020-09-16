Starbird & the Phoenix Join Broadway Buskers Concert Series
Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer) will join the series’ concert on Tuesday, September 29.
Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer; The Great Comet, Manifest) will join Broadway Buskers in the series' concert on Tuesday, September 29. The program will also feature performances by Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton) and Storm Thomas (Lexus' Verses and Flow, Futurity).
Originally scheduled for September 29, baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz; SpongeBob LIVE on Nickelodeon, Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion) will perform at a later date.
The concerts will continue virtually on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. ET through October 27 at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. Performers for the remainder of the series will be announced at a later date.
SEPTEMBER:
9/22:
Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes, Passing Strange)
Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky, Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, 5th Avenue Theatre First Draft)
Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots)
9/29:
Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer; The Great Comet, Manifest)
Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton)
Storm Thomas (Lexus' Verses and Flow, Futurity)
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...
Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan! Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in P...
VIDEO: Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Headley & More in MCC's MISCAST20
MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in ...