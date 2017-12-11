Stage and Television's Keith Chegwin Dies Following Battle With Lung Condition

Stage and television entertainer Keith Chegwin has died following a long term battle with a "progressive lung condition." He was 60 years old.

Chegwin was a regular in pantomime, most recently starring in a pantomime tour of Beauty and the Beast in March last year. He also appeared in West End shows including Tom Brown's School Days and The Good Old Bad Old Days. He starred as Fleance in Roman Polanski's Macbeth in 1971.

Chegwin had a fifty year career, rising to fame in the 70s and 80s on television shows Multi-Coloured Swap Shop and Cheggers Plays Pop. He also appeared on The Big Breakfast and Ricky Gervais' show Extras.





