Stage and Screen Actor Dena Dietrich Dies at 91

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Dena Dietrich has died at 91.

Dietrich is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Mother Nature in commercials for Chiffon margarine from 1971 to 1979.

However, Dietrich also had a career on stage. She appeared on Broadway in 1968 in Here's Where I Belong in the role of Mrs. Tripp. She returned to Broadway in 1971 as Pauline in The Prisoner of Second Avenue. Off-Broadway, Dietrich was seen in Cindy in 1964.

Dietrich also has several television roles, including Grace Peterson in Adam's Rib, Dena Madison in Karen, Estelle Milner in Paul Sand in Friends and Lovers, Molly Gibbons in The Practice, Ethel Armbrewster in The Ropers, and Pearl Newman in 13 East.

Her other television credits include recurring roles on Life with Lucy, Santa Barbara, All My Children and Philly. She made guest appearances on Emergency!, Life Goes On, NYPD Blue, Murphy Brown, and The Golden Girls (as Dorothy's sister Gloria).

Dietrich appeared in films such as The Wild Party (1975), Disney's The North Avenue Irregulars (1979) and the Mel Brooks film History of the World, Part I (1981).

