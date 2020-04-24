St. George Theatre to Stream Sarah Brightman Concert and More in New FLASHBACK FRIDAY CONCERT SERIES

Starting today, St. George Theatre is launching their virtual Flashback Friday Concert Series, bringing Great Performances to your home each week. The series will highlight classic performances from our upcoming headline artists, partnered with virtual "opening acts" to help brighten your day.

Sarah Brightman In Concert

International singing superstar Sarah Brightman performs on her 2013 Dreamchaser tour featuring selections such as "Nessun Dorma", "Ave Maria", "Con te Partiro", and more.

Virtual Opening Acts

In The Wings Theatre Organization

"Tomorrow"

Staten Island based theatre organization In The Wings produced a special virtual cover of "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie featuring singers from the local performing arts community. The video includes a message of hope from In The Wings stating "We know there will be better days 'Tomorrow.'"

St. George Theatre Christmas Show Cast

"(Stay) Home"

The Cast of the St. George Theatre Christmas Show teamed up with Borough President James Oddo to ask Staten Islanders to please "Stay Home" and help stop the spread of COVID-19. To the tune of Michael Bublé's song "Home" we present "(Stay) Home" as performed by Vinnie Medugno, Marcus Simeone, Victoria Billalba, Jenny Kelly, William Newstad, and SGT staff members Eric Petillo and Vincent Innocente.

Their new FOREVER TICKET is available for purchase now! For $50, this FOREVER TICKET will be credited towards your next purchase to any of our future extraordinary performances we will be presenting when we all get back to everyday life!

You may purchase one or as many as you like - there are no limits - and the value of your FOREVER TICKET never expires! Additionally, as a FOREVER TICKET Holder, you will also receive pre-sale benefits for future announced shows for your chance at purchasing the best seats in the house before the general public.

As a thank you for your donation, you will also receive a 6" x 6" print of the St. George Theatre's exclusive FOREVER TICKET artwork created by Scott LoBaido.

CLICK HERE to purchase a FOREVER TICKET





