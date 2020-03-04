Spring Into Dance at Ailey Extension's March Workshops

Ailey Extension is inviting budding and seasoned dancers alike to spring into dance at unique workshops with leading instructors and guest artists. Throughout the month of March, workshops allow dancers' skills to flourish as they discover fundamental elements of street styles with various instructors, explore unique approaches to fitness with a dance fitness professional, and experience Horton technique - the style of movement that can be seen during Ailey II's highly anticipated two-week season of exhilarating performances at The Ailey CitiGroup Theater from March 25 - April 5, 2020 - from Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell.

Ailey's studio doors are open for dance pros to bring their distinct street flavor to Ailey Extension students. Dancer and Choreographer Huu Rock will lead students to develop a connection to movements, melody, and rhythm at Beginner House. Guest artists will kick off the Ladies of Hip-Hop MiniSeries by teaching students the fundamentals of hip-hop freestyle dance. Ailey Extension's own Courtney Sauls will lead a Beginner Heels workshop to help dancers tap into feminine energy and personal style. Instructor Karen Arceneaux will guide students through a mashup of her three Ailey Extension styles - DanceFIT, Zumba, and Horton - at once during Karen's Epic Birthday Celebration Mashup.

In addition to these exciting new workshops students can also enjoy recurring workshops Afro Flow Yoga with Gina Onayiga and Leslie Salmon Jones, Doun Doun Dance with Maguette Camara, and Move Your Curves with Pretty BIG Movement. Each workshop presents an opportunity for novice and professional students alike to explore new dance styles, refine their technique, and connect with others in the NYC dance community while being taught by the city's top instructors at The Joan Weill Center for Dance - home of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, and The Ailey School. For further information about workshops at Ailey Extension, and to register visit www.aileyextension.com.

SPECIAL WORKSHOPS

BEGINNER HOUSE

Find yourself in the music at a Beginner House workshop with Huu Rock. On Friday, March 13 from 7:30pm-9pm, you will learn to feel the music, developing a connection between your movements, the melody and the rhythm. After a brief warmup, Instructor Huu Rock will break down the fundamentals of House dance: Skating, Heel Toe, Shuffle, Stomping, The Swirl, The Train; basic steps that you can take right to the dance floor. Students will then be taught a short routine that stitches it all together.

LADIES OF HIP-HOP MINI SERIES

Learn and explore the fundamentals of Hip-Hop freestyle genre "litefeet" during this inaugural Ladies of Hip-Hop Mini Series workshop. Guest artists will break down the party and battle components through a series of drills, sequences, and cyphers on Sunday, March 15 from 4pm-6pm. Students will build a solid foundation while learning fundamentals and then develop their own individual expression and internalize the party element and energy of litefeet during a jam session. This is the first in a miniseries of three workshops leading up to Ladies of Hip-Hop Festival in June.

BEGINNER HEELS

Step into your favorite heels and master your walk while exploring your personal style at a Beginner Heels workshop with Courtney Sauls. This workshop will combine grooves, lines, floor work, high performance moves and essential hair whips. This is a safe space for dancers to focus on self-love and discover their inner diva! Friday, March 20 from 7pm-9pm.

KAREN'S EPIC BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION MASHUP

Come together for the biggest birthday celebration for Karen L. Arceneaux! Karen's three worlds collide for this epic bash on Saturday, March 21 from 6pm-8pm. Karen's Epic Birthday Celebration Mashup will feature elements of Horton technique, with lots of DanceFIT heat, and some Zumba flavor. Stay late for cake and more celebrations!

HORTON with AILEY II ARTISTIC DIRECTOR TROY POWELL

Learn the significance of the Horton technique to Ailey's style of movement from Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell. On Tuesday, March 31 from 7pm-9pm, students will have the chance to challenge and reinvent their storytelling ability while heightening their technical skills, improve movement quality and expand stylistic range. while discovering the necessary tools to improve your technique.

RECURRING WORKSHOPS

AFRO FLOW YOGA

Find your center during an Afro Flow Yoga workshop which infuses electrifying dance movements of the African Diaspora flowing with a meditative yoga sequence of gentle yet powerful stretches. You will deeply connect with the soulful rhythms of live drumming, energize your chakras, gain strength and flexibility, and rejoice in the bliss of feeling grounded and peaceful. Afro Flow workshops take place on Sundays March 8, March 22, April 5, April 19, and May 3 from 2:30pm - 4pm.

DOUN DOUN DANCE WORKSHOP

Connect with the classic doun doun drums, which serve as the foundation of West African music and dance as you learn about their significance during a Doun Doun Dance workshop. Maguette Camara will teach students to dance and play the doun doun drum simultaneously, creating a powerful connection of West African movement and sound. Doun Doun Dance workshop take place on Wednesdays March 18, April 22, and May 13 from 7pm-8:30pm.

MOVE YOUR CURVES

Surround yourself with fellow confident plus size women who share your passion for dance in the Move Your Curves workshop. Ailey Extension is partnering with Pretty BIG Movement to present monthly workshops specializing in hip-hop, jazz, ethnic and other dance styles in a judgment-free environment. Move Your Curves workshops take place on Saturdays March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 from 7pm - 9pm.

In addition to these exciting workshops, Ailey Extension offers more than 100 weekly classes in over 25 different dance and fitness techniques, including ballet, jazz, Dunham, Zumba, West African, salsa, pilates, Masala Bhangra, and many more. For the complete class schedule or to register, visit www.aileyextension.com.

All Ailey Extension classes and workshops take place at The Joan Weill Center for Dance

(405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You