Spring 2020 Concerts Announced At Scandinavia House
Scandinavia House announces its Spring 2020 music lineup! This season presents performances from a range of contemporary and classical artists from Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden, and returning favorite classical musicians Jeffrey Siegel and Per Tengstrand with Princeton chamber music group Opus 21.
The season begins on March 5 with an event with Danish performers The Kegelstatt Trio, who will be performing new written works by composers Edward Smaldone and Anders Koppel, as well as W.A. Mozart's "Kegelstatt Trio" and R. Schumann's "Märchenerzählungen." On March 12, Swedish pianist Helge Antoni presents an "Homage to Spring" with performances of spring-themed compositions by C. Sinding, J. Sibelius, E. Grieg, V. Stenhammar, and T. Rangström. On March 31, violin duo Miolina performs a program of premieres of new works written by Swedish composer Ann Rosén and Finnish composer Tomi Räisänen, as well as various featured works from contemporary Norwegian and Swedish composers.
And on May 12, Icelandic-American cellist Geirþrúður Anna Guðmundsdóttir, an ASF Fellow, joins us with Icelandic-Slovenian violinist Rannveig Marta Sarc to perform works by Hafliði Hallgrímsson, Zoltan Kodaly, and Maurice Ravel.
On March 26, Per Tengstrand and Opus 21 close out their winter season of Famous Concerti with Chopin's First Concerto, performing Chopin's "Piano Concerto in E Minor, Op. 11" as well as works by Bach and Debussy.
Jeffrey Seigel's "Keyboard Conversations" series continues with The Romantic Connection on March 19, featuring works by Chopin, Schumann, and Liszt - three of the greatest composers of the romantic 19th century. And on April 30, his Close Encounters of a Musical Kind will consist of works by the great "B's" of classical: Beethoven, Bach, and Brahms.
-Images: Miolina; Geirþrúður Anna Guðmundsdóttir; The Kegelstatt Trio
