Spotlight: 2025/2026 SEASON at Carnegie Hall

From legends of the stage to tomorrowâ€™s biggest stars, popular music is in the spotlight throughout our 2025â€“2026 season. In addition to the highlighted events below, this season includes appearances by Nicole Scherzinger, Cheyenne Jackson, Patti LuPone, Harry Connick Jr., and more!



Pick any four (or more) of your favorites to unlock subscriber benefits including:

- Maximum flexibility with unlimited, no-fee ticket exchanges

- Access to the best prices and best seats in your series

- Access to additional tickets not yet available to the public

- Exclusive presales

- A once-per-season $25 subscription fee that eliminates per-ticket convenience fees for every event in your series

Key Dates:

- August 4: Presale access for 2025â€“2026 subscribers and members to individual concert tickets across the entire season

- August 11: Public access to individual concert tickets across the entire season

