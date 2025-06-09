Spotify Sees Streaming Increases for Tony-Winning Musicals After 2025 Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Spotify users are eager to get a taste of Broadway. According to new information shared with BroadwayWorld, users flocked to the streaming service in the hour following Maybe Happy Ending's win for Best Musical. During this period, streams of the Broadway cast album saw over a 270% streaming increase on Spotify in the U.S.

Likewise, in the hour following Sunset Blvd.’s win for Best Revival of a Musical, streams of the West End recording of SUNSET BLVD: The Album saw a streaming increase of 175% on Spotify in the U.S. Additionally, during the show’s opening week, the Sunset Boulevard Original Broadway Cast recording saw a more than 485% increase in U.S. streams on Spotify. Listen to cast albums for Maybe Happy Ending and Sunset Blvd. below, and also check out Spotify's Broadway Hits and Broadway in Love! playlists.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, aired on Sunday, June 8. Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Maybe Happy Ending is a new romantic musical starring Tony winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in her Broadway debut. The show is the captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Maybe Happy Ending took home 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Jamie Lloyd's reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard is currently playing at the St. James Theatre. The production won 3 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Nicole Scherzinger.