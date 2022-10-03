Special Offer: STEVEN C at The Commodore

Pianist, composer, and recording artist Steven C. Anderson (Steven C) returns from years "at the lake" with an intimate concert at The Commodore in the historic Cathedral Hill neighborhood, 79 Western Ave. North, Saint Paul, Minnesota. Steven C will perform highlights of his newly released series, Classic Rock Piano, at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022. Tickets are $20, and the quantity is limited. Purchase on Eventbrite.com.

In the Classic Rock Piano series, Steven C brings new life to 100 beautifully reimagined classic rock songs on his 9-foot Bösendorfer piano with music that spans four decades. "I never thought I would re-experience that mesmerizing era through my piano playing," said Steven C.

He will also perform fan favorites and original compositions, including Signature, Deep Within, Until Death Do Us Part, and Daybreak, streaming over 40+ million times by leading streaming providers. A few special guests will also join the show!

