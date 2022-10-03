Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: STEVEN C at The Commodore

Special Offer: LIVE Music at The Commodore. Steven C performs Classic Rock

Oct. 03, 2022  

Pianist, composer, and recording artist Steven C. Anderson (Steven C) returns from years "at the lake" with an intimate concert at The Commodore in the historic Cathedral Hill neighborhood, 79 Western Ave. North, Saint Paul, Minnesota. Steven C will perform highlights of his newly released series, Classic Rock Piano, at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022. Tickets are $20, and the quantity is limited. Purchase on Eventbrite.com.

In the Classic Rock Piano series, Steven C brings new life to 100 beautifully reimagined classic rock songs on his 9-foot Bösendorfer piano with music that spans four decades. "I never thought I would re-experience that mesmerizing era through my piano playing," said Steven C.

He will also perform fan favorites and original compositions, including Signature, Deep Within, Until Death Do Us Part, and Daybreak, streaming over 40+ million times by leading streaming providers. A few special guests will also join the show!

Get More Information




Related Stories

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: THE OUTSIDER at The Rosette TheaterSpecial Offer: THE OUTSIDER at The Rosette Theater
October 3, 2022

Special Offer: Beyond August presents Paul Slade Smith's
Special Offer: A ROOM OF OWN'S OWN at Joe's PubSpecial Offer: A ROOM OF OWN'S OWN at Joe's Pub
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: Don't miss Virginia Woolf's A Room Of One’s Own at Joe’s Pub on October 1.
Special Offer: POPCORN FALLS at Greater Boston Stage CompanySpecial Offer: POPCORN FALLS at Greater Boston Stage Company
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: Laugh-out-loud at Boston's funniest comedy play!
Special Offer: MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM at Harpoon & BS SwindlerSpecial Offer: MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM at Harpoon & BS Swindler
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: Mr. Swindle's Traveling Pecularium Makes Its New England Debut
Special Offer: THE LADY FROM THE SEA at The Filigree TheatreSpecial Offer: THE LADY FROM THE SEA at The Filigree Theatre
September 30, 2022

Special Offer: The Filigree Theatre presents THE LADY FROM THE SEA by Ibsen