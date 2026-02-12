Spotlight: PRIMARY TRUST at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth’s hilarious and heartwarming play offers up a modern, tiki-lit homage to slices of Americana such as Our Town, Harvey, and It's a Wonderful Life.

Kenneth’s predictable life—Mai Tais at his favorite bar and a steady job at a local bookstore—begins to unravel, forcing him to confront a childhood loss and the uncertainties of adulthood. With guidance from an imaginary friend, a kind waitress, and a splash of liquid courage, he discovers that trust, love, and friendship—much like the perfect Mai Tai—are best mixed in unexpected ways.