Spotlight: PRIMARY TRUST at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth’s hilarious and heartwarming play offers up a modern, tiki-lit homage to slices of Americana such as Our Town, Harvey, and It's a Wonderful Life.

Kenneth’s predictable life—Mai Tais at his favorite bar and a steady job at a local bookstore—begins to unravel, forcing him to confront a childhood loss and the uncertainties of adulthood. With guidance from an imaginary friend, a kind waitress, and a splash of liquid courage, he discovers that trust, love, and friendship—much like the perfect Mai Tai—are best mixed in unexpected ways.




