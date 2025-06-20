South Street Seaport Museum to Present Launch And Learn Sails

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum will present Launch and Learn Sails starting this June and running through September 2025, aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer.

Tickets are now available and range between $20-$70. Advance reservations are recommended. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail

Looking for an unforgettable sailing experience that combines ecology, culture, music, architecture, and other engaging topics with breathtaking sights? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's monthly program sails! This collection of sails enhances the Museum's already fantastic Pioneer daytime sailing experience with an array of fascinating events.

Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the city as you set sail on a guided architecture or culture tour, led by knowledgeable experts who will share their insights and stories about the stunning landmarks and gems you'll see along the way. Or, get your toes tapping with a musical experience that sets the stage for a truly unforgettable sail.

No matter which program you choose, you'll be treated to spectacular sights that will take your breath away. From the stunning skyline and iconic landmarks to the glittering waters of the Harbor, each sailing adventure is a feast for the senses.

2025 Schedule

Sunday, June 15, 1pm: Family Ecology Sail (Perfect for Father's Day!)

Sunday, July 13, 4pm: Currents of Conservation Sail

Friday, July 18, 7pm: Tides of Change Sail

Sunday, August 10, 4pm: History on the Harbor Sail

Sunday, September 14, 4pm: Chantey Sing and Sail