South Street Seaport Museum to Present Launch And Learn: Chantey Sing And Sail in September

South Street Seaport Museum will present a Launch and Learn: Chantey Sing and Sail on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 4pm.

Chantey Sing and Sail

Embark on a musical journey through New York Harbor aboard the 1885 Schooner Pioneer with the Seaport Museum! This Launch and Learn event offers a special sea-song sing-along, featuring historical songs that were used by old-time sailors to make their work more manageable.

As Pioneer glides across the water, you'll be treated to a round-robin of catchy rhythms, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of unfurled sails and iconic New York landmarks. This is a truly immersive experience that lets you soak in the essence of the city's maritime history. No matter your singing abilities, all are welcome to sign up and participate in this two-hour sail. Whether you're a seasoned singer or simply a keen listener, you'll have the chance to lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad.

Sign up today to join your fellow chantey enthusiasts and newbies as we set sail for a unique and unforgettable chantey sing at sea.

Schedule

Check In Begins: 3pm

Check In Ends: 3:45pm

Board: 3:45pm

Depart: 4pm

Return: 6pm

What is a Chantey Sing?

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news-all were part of the repertoire onboard. At South Street Seaport Museum, the chantey tradition lives on.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," says Laura Norwitz, Seaport Museum Senior Director of Program and Education. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today-some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics-we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."