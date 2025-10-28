South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free November Family Activity Weekends: Sailors Scrimshaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum announces the free November Family Activity Weekends program on Saturdays and Sundays, from November 1 through 30, 2025, from 11am to 4:30pm.

Join the Seaport Museum every weekend throughout November for an all-ages scrimshaw activity! Scrimshaw is a form of folk art from around the second quarter of the 19th century until the early 20th century. Usually made by whalers at sea, scrimshaw was often made by engraving designs on whale ivory and bone. Historically, this practice also included carved and built-up "utilitarian" items such as cooking utensils, hair and clothing accessories, household goods, and more.

Get inspired by scrimshaw on view in the Maritime City exhibition and then come to the Museum's 207 Water Street program space for an update on this maritime tradition. Using recycled plastic in place of ivory and push pins instead of carving knives, learn this artistic etching technique and take home your very own hand-made scrimshaw items.

This activity is open to all ages, though children under 5 may find etching challenging. For those who prefer not to etch, we'll provide crayons and a whale tooth printout so everyone can still join in the fun without using sharp objects. Bring the whole family and create something special together!

This activity will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from November 1 through November 30. Access to 207 Water Street includes walking up and down a few stairs.

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, November 1, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, November 2, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Saturday, November 8, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, November 9, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Saturday, November 15, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, November 16, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Saturday, November 22, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, November 23, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Saturday, November 29, 2025; 11am-4:30pm

Sunday, November 30, 2025; 11am-4:30pm