South Street Seaport Museum to Present April Hybrid Sea Chanteys & Maritime Music

April is your final chance to join the South Street Seaport Museum's beloved chantey sing in the hybrid format before it returns to in-person only aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree from May through November. Sign up today to gather with fellow music lovers both in person at 12 Fulton Street and online via Zoom.

On Sunday, April 5, 2026 between 2-4pm, join a joyful community keeping centuries of seafaring music alive. Each session fills the Museum's Schermerhorn Row galleries with the rhythm of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Whether you're singing along, leading a tune, or just soaking in the sound, you'll be part of a warm and welcoming tradition that connects voices across the waves. Reserve your free tickets at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/hybrid-chantey-sing/.

In-Person Registration

Preregistration is encouraged to join the event at 12 Fulton Street. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any in-person attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin. If you have a specific song that you would like to sing in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register.

Zoom Registration

For all Zoom attendees, advanced registration is required. Please note that due to capacity limitations, only a limited number of online participants will be able to lead a song during the event. If you wish to lead a song on Zoom, please provide the song title when you register. You can register to join the Zoom event until the start of the program, but registration for leading a song on Zoom closes one week in advance.

Can't decide whether to join in-person or via Zoom?

All registrants will receive the Zoom link in their confirmation email, regardless of their registration choice. If there's a chance you might attend in-person, please sign up for an in-person ticket to help us with our planning.