South Street Seaport Museum to Present ALL HANDS: A Staged Reading With Live Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the South Street Seaport Museum and Mariner Theatrical aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree for a staged reading of ALL HANDS, performed with live music. Set within the atmospheric 'tweendeck of this historic vessel, this live-scored theatrical work will feel like a documentary bringing history to life-exploring the role of the US Navy during the Civil War through the voices of the sailors who served aboard its ships. Their stories shed light on often under-recognized but pivotal maritime battles. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

The evening was compiled / written by Andy Sowers, including text from Diary of a Contraband: The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor by William B. Gould IV, and White Jacket; Or, The World In a Man-Of-War by Herman Melville. Faoileán created the music.

This program takes place on the 'tweendeck below the main deck of Wavertree, which is not a temperature-controlled environment. It can be chilly this time of year, make sure to bring a coat and dress accordingly. Preregistration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Wine and seltzer will be available on the main deck while you enjoy the music throughout the evening.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the three-floor exhibition Maritime City in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. And, make sure to check out the temporary outdoor exhibition Signs of Origins while it is on view from October 1 through November 30! seaportmuseum.org/admission