South Street Seaport Museum to Host Print Your Own Stationery Monthly Workshops

South Street Seaport Museum will host a Print Your Own Stationary workshop the last Saturday and Sunday of each month through November 2025, from 12pm to 3pm, at 211 Water Street, New York, NY. The Bowne & Co. Stationers that you can visit today at the Seaport Museum, is an offshoot of the original Bowne & Co., Inc. that is one of New York's oldest printing firms--having been established in 1775. Today's small 19th century-style stationers faithfully embodies the spirit of a turn-of-the-century print shop, and invites you to experience the rich printing history of the city. Tickets for the workshop are $100.

Each month, you have the opportunity to join our printers in celebrating this legacy in hands-on workshops! Sign up today for an immersive 3-hour program, from 12pm to 3pm, where you can work together with Bowne's designers to produce your own custom set of stationery-from start to finish.

In this workshop, you get to set type from the Museum's collection of historical fonts, mix ink, cut paper, and print a bespoke edition of 35 notecards using a 19th century printing press. Great for all skill levels, the workshop will engage you in every part of the printing process-we even teach you how to clean the press at the end!

Advanced registration is required. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome, and all supplies are included in the cost of the workshop. All participants get to take home their set of custom-made stationery valued at $250. Access to this workshop includes walking up and down a few stairs.

If you don't see tickets for a specific last-Saturday date, that workshop has reached capacity. These popular workshops fill quickly, so claim your tickets today!

Upcoming Dates

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025

