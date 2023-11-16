South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate The Holidays With Holiday Tree Lighting Activities And Extended Hours

Get into the festive spirit at the South Street Seaport Museum! The Seaport Museum will be opening the introductory galleries for special extended hours from 5-8pm during the Seaport neighborhood Holiday Tree Lighting event on Tuesday, November 28, 2023!

Witness the annual tree lighting on the cobblestone streets from 6-7pm, and pop into the Museum's introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street for some seasonal delight. Families and visitors of all ages are encouraged to join in the creative fun by crafting your own baggywrinkle, charming maritime-inspired decorations perfect for the holidays, using vibrant yarn. Baggywrinkle, traditionally made from unraveled ropes, is a ships' tool used to safeguard sails from damage.

These special hours are free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering. seaportmuseum.org/holiday-baggywrinkle

Tree Lighting

Live performances and additional family activities will take place on Fulton Street during the evening to mark the official start of the holidays.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org