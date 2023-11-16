South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate The Holidays With Holiday Tree Lighting Activities And Extended Hours

Witness the annual tree lighting and explore the museum's galleries. Free admission, registration required.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate The Holidays With Holiday Tree Lighting Activities And Extended Hours

Get into the festive spirit at the South Street Seaport Museum! The Seaport Museum will be opening the introductory galleries for special extended hours from 5-8pm during the Seaport neighborhood Holiday Tree Lighting event on Tuesday, November 28, 2023!

Witness the annual tree lighting on the cobblestone streets from 6-7pm, and pop into the Museum's introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street for some seasonal delight. Families and visitors of all ages are encouraged to join in the creative fun by crafting your own baggywrinkle, charming maritime-inspired decorations perfect for the holidays, using vibrant yarn. Baggywrinkle, traditionally made from unraveled ropes, is a ships' tool used to safeguard sails from damage.

These special hours are free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering. seaportmuseum.org/holiday-baggywrinkle

Tree Lighting

Live performances and additional family activities will take place on Fulton Street during the evening to mark the official start of the holidays.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



RELATED STORIES

1
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Specials; ALADDIN to Perform Photo
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Specials; ALADDIN to Perform

ABC and Disney Parks are lighting up the holiday season with two musical specials filmed across the country and directed by Sam Wrench (“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”), hosted by Julianne Hough and Derek Hough. The Broadway and North American tour cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” are set to perform “Friend Like Me” during the Christmas Day Parade.

2
Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases This Way to Neverland Series Photo
Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series

The newly imagined production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN has released two videos of a three-part  series, entitled “This Way to Neverland'. Watch here!

3
Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Ca Photo
Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Cares

See photos of the Museum of Broadway celebrating their 1-year anniversary by making a generous donation of 100K to Broadway Cares. Learn more about this significant milestone and their commitment to supporting Broadway.

4
How to Watch the 2023 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide! Photo
How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

Whether you plan to enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

More Hot Stories For You

National Endowment for the Arts Launches ArtsHERE Grant ProgramNational Endowment for the Arts Launches ArtsHERE Grant Program
James T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next WeekJames T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next Week
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayNatascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You