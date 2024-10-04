South Street Seaport Museum Reveals October Schedule For Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport Walking Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spooky season is upon us! South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the full October tour schedule for the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour. Now is the perfect time to get your ticket to join a 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

Ongoing | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

This entertaining tour tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required for this Halloween treat. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

October Schedule

Sunday, October 6, 2:30pm

Saturday, October 12, 2:30pm

Sunday, October 13, 2:30pm

Monday, October 14, 6pm

Saturday, October 19, 2:30pm

Sunday, October 20, 6pm

Wednesday, October 23, 6pm

Saturday, October 26, 2:30pm

Sunday, October 27, 2:30pm

Wednesday, October 30, 6pm

The Seaport Museum developed the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport tour with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program.