South Street Seaport Museum Receives 'Tugboat Of The Year' Award

South Street Seaport Museum announces that the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker received the "Tugboat of the Year" Award from the Steamship Historical Society of America on October 1, 2021 on Pier 16. The brief award ceremony recognized the Museum's work in restoring the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat and turning her into an impactful educational and public-sail platform.

The Museum continues to provide public cruises aboard W.O. Decker every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31. The ship will run two tours each Friday, departing at 1:15pm and 2:45pm; three tours each Saturday, departing at 1:15pm, 2:45pm, and 4:15pm; and three tours each Sunday, departing at 1:15pm, 2:45pm, and 4:15pm through October 31, 2021. Tickets to ride are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors/students, and $15 for kids and are available for purchase at seaportmuseum.org/decker.

Take an exciting 75-minute ride on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker. Cruises will explore the New York Harbor, and views may include the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island, as you set out on an adventure unlike any you've had before!

Advance reservations are recommended, and guests must check in 15 minutes before the scheduled tour. Please note that in accordance with NYC Emergency Executive Order 225, proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose will be required to board W.O. Decker for all guests age 12 and older, and children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Proof of vaccination can be provided in the form of a physical immunization card, NY Excelsior Pass app, or the NYC COVID Safe app when you check in at the red welcome tent on Pier 16. Additionally, due to current Federal and New York State COVID-19 guidance for public transportation, masks are required onboard W.O. Decker at all times. Access to W.O. Decker requires climbing angled gangways and a step over her side from a floating deck. Participants must be age 10 or older.

Seaport Museum Members receive discounted price points on Museum activities such as W.O. Decker rides. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 12,000 students through education initiatives. To join the Museum as a Member, visit seaportmuseum.org/membership. The South Street Seaport Museum's indoor spaces are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.