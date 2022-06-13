South Street Seaport Museum Announces Pride Month Festivities

South Street Seaport Museum announces its Pride Month festivities, including Vinyasa on a Vessel on June 19, 2022 at 9am and Rainbows on the Hudson, a sailing pride parade with LGBTQ+ sailing club Knickerbocker Sailing Association, on June 25, 2022 at 3pm at Pier 16, and pride postcards from the newly-reopened Bowne & Co. Stationers storefront beginning June 15, 2022. All events are FREE. For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org.

Beginning June 18, 2022, Bowne & Co. Stationers at will reopen its brick-and-mortar storefront at 211 Water Street. Spread pride with a postcard printed on the historic presses at Bowne & Co. Throughout the month of June, Bowne & Co. printing staff will be producing miniature broadside postcards featuring prominent quotes and words of affirmation celebrating the LBGTQIA+ community. Visit Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-5pm to see the presses in action, and leave with a freshly printed postcard, perfect for sending pride to those who support and inspire you! Live printing illustrating the 19th century printing process with a variety of presses and equipment from the Seaport Museum's Printing History Collection will take place throughout the day, with the message/phrase changing each day. One post card per person is free while supplies last.

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9am, join the South Street Seaport Museum for a 60 minute vinyasa-based yoga practice on the deck of the tall ship Wavertree. Start your Sunday with a mindful and physical practice that is accessible and challenging for all levels, kicking off Pride Week with stories and music celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride. The practice will be followed by a tour of Wavertree for anyone who wishes to participate. Yoga will continue every third Sunday through August. The event is free, and registration is required at seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa.

Rainbows on the Hudson On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3pm, the LBTQ+ sailing club, Knickerbocker Sailing Association's "Rainbows on the Hudson" boat parade will sail by Pier 16. The fleet of 30 vessels will feature sails designed by Gilbert Baker who created the first pride flag and was a member of KSA. Stop by Pier 16 to view the parade with the Seaport Museum. For more information, visit ksasailing.org.

Hester Street Fair The beloved Hester Street Fair will take place on Piers 16 and 17 on Saturday, June 25 from 11am to 6pm featuring all queer-owned or operated businesses showcasing unique, locally-made jewelry, art, food, vintage items, and home goods. For more information, visit hesterstreetfair.com.