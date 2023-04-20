Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
South Street Seaport Museum Announces Monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Live Sing-Along

The event is on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2pm.

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music events Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music--the original NYC Chantey Sing--continues on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2pm, on the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, NYC. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share a chantey of their choice that will be heard by all, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen. Registration is required for this free event, which is offered the first Sunday of every month. For more information and to sign up, visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--the full ticket price, free in-person admission, or any amount in between.

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs, and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news-all were part of the repertoire onboard. At South Street Seaport Museum, the chantey tradition lives on.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," said Laura Norwitz. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today-some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics-we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.





