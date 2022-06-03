South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free Screening of the Award-Winning Documentary MAIDEN

South Street Seaport Museum announces a free screening of the award-winning documentary Maiden on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:30pm on the Pier 17 Rooftop (89 South Street). The evening will feature a pre-film panel discussion and a post-film Q&A. For more information and to reserve your free tickets, visit seaportmuseum.org/maiden.

Maiden tells the incredible true story of Tracy Edwards, who assembled the first all-female crew to compete in the 1989 Whitbread Around the World Race-considered to be one of the most dangerous sailing competitions in the world. Along their journey, Tracy and her crew not only conquered fifty-foot waves and icebergs, but also battled a storm of sexism, doubts, and attacks from her male competitors and press. Maiden is a film about guts and the power of determination, about how when we are allowed to believe in ourselves great things are possible.

Come early for a panel discussion with star Tracy Edwards, her daughter, Mackenna Edwards-Mair, and members of Maiden's crew as they discuss the challenges of yesterday and today for women in a male-dominated sport. A brief question and answer session will follow the screening for those who wish to stay.

"At 26-years-old, I captained the yacht Maiden, with the first all-female crew to ever sail around the world," said Tracy Edwards, MBE and founder of The Maiden Factor Foundation. "We were told we couldn't do it, but we showed how sailing is a level playing field. Now, I'm making it my mission to advocate for girls' education around the world."

About Tracy Edwards

Tracy Edwards was expelled from school at 15 and began sailing as an on-board cook. Tracy overcame chronic sea-sickness to become a professional Sailor in 1980 and embarked on her first in Whitbread Round the World Race 1985-86 as the first girl to ever race on a Maxi when she joined "Atlantic Privateer" as a crew member. Tracy won international fame in 1990 as the skipper of the first all-woman crew to sail around the world when they raced in the 1989/90 WRTWR. Maiden won two legs and came second overall in her class, the best result for a British boat since 1977 and unbeaten to this day. Tracy was awarded an MBE and became the first woman in its 34 year history to be awarded the Yachtsman of the Year Trophy. Following her success with Maiden, Tracy set to consolidate her position as one of the world's top sailors by entering Trophy Jules Verne non-stop round the world record in 1998 again with an all-female crew. She was well on course for the record for more than half of their route, but was thwarted by treacherous seas off coast of Chile and her mast snapped in two. During their attempt Tracy and her team broke 7 world records. Tracy retired from round-the-world sailing two years later when pregnant with daughter Mackenna, and published her second book "Living Every Second." In 2000/01 she created and managed the world's first equally mixed sex professional record breaking and racing crew with Maiden II. The team broke many world records, including the 24 record which became the fastest record in the world. In 2014 Maiden was found rotting in the Seychelles and raised the funds to rescue her and bring her home to the UK and restore her to her former glory. The Maiden Factor was set up to raise awareness and fundraise for the education of 130 million girls worldwide who are currently denied this basic right. Maiden is now on a three-year world tour to raise funds for her charity The Maiden Factor Foundation and to encourage girls into STEM subjects to increase their choice of careers. Maiden is a Global Ambassador for the Empowerment of Girls through Education.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org