South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free Outdoor Monthly Sing-Alongs Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program continues on the first Sunday of every month. Join in the fun on Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 2pm to 4pmaboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. This event is free, and registration is encouraged.

Join the monthly sea-song sing along, hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the in-person only event, attendees of all skill levels are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you will be able to sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees will be encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each performance. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, will be welcome to participate in this free event where you will be able to lead or request a song during the round-robin or simply listen.

Advanced in-person registration is encouraged, but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Any attendee is welcome to lead a song during the round-robin; if you have a specific song in mind, please inform us of the song title when you register. This event will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event will be moved from the main deck to an indoor place on the ship.

Full Outdoor Schedule

July 6, 2025

August 3, 2025

September 7, 2025

October 5, 2025

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the "Street of Ships" at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

What is a Chantey Sing?

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news-all were part of the repertoire onboard. At South Street Seaport Museum, the chantey tradition lives on.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," says Laura Norwitz, Seaport Museum Senior Director of Program and Education. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today-some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics-we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you are attending in-person and would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book admission in advance or ask Museum staff about Pay What You Wish admission tickets, available Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm, when you check in. Admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 and all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Timed tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 are available separately.

seaportmuseum.org/admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org