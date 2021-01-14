South Street Seaport Museum Announces Extension Of Bowne & Co. Online Pop-Up Shop
Now open for orders through January 31, 2021.
South Street Seaport Museum announces the extension of the limited time Bowne & Co. Online Pop-Up Shop, now open for orders through January 31, 2021 with pick-up available through February 3, 2021.
Extended due to popular demand, the Bowne & Co. Online Pop-Up Shop has a special selection of core offerings available: journals, writing paper, books, and of course, house-designed notecards and broadside posters. Seaport Museum branded merchandise are also available for purchase in the Online Pop-Up Shop. To shop, visit https://www.bowne.co/.
Learn more at www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org.
