Sonya Tayeh, Will Swenson, Raul Esparza and More Will Appear on THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Producer's Perspective LIVE! celebrates Episode 70 on September 1.

Ken Davenport has announced the September lineup of guests appearing on The Producer's Perspective LIVE! The Producer's Perspective LIVE! celebrates Episode 70 on September 1 at 8:00pm with Raul Esparza, esteemed Actor of stage and screen (Cabaret, The Rocky Horror Show, Company, "Law and Order: SVU", "BoJack Horseman").

Upcoming Broadway guests include:

September 8th - Emmy-nominated Choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, "So You Think You Can Dance")

September 15th - Award-winning Playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance, The Whipping Man)

September 22nd - Tony Award-nominee Will Swenson ("The Greatest Showman", Waitress, Les Miserables, Hair)

September 29th - Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga (Once On This Island, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables)

Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has been raising money for The Actors Fund and will continue to do so throughout the Broadway shutdown.

More information and complete schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is available on Broadway Podcast Network Youtube Channel and on Ken Davenport's Facebook. This series is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You