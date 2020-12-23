Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Rebecca Luker

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Just last year, Rebecca was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Rebecca Luker has appeared on Broadway numerous times, making her debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Jennifer Tepper

What a devastating loss. ? https://t.co/aS6HqgWxaQ - Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 23, 2020

Rachel Zegler

this is just devastating. rebecca was such an inspiration to so many and she will be deeply missed by us all. https://t.co/KSC81EmD8f - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 23, 2020

Very few people possessed her abilities as a performer. Even fewer were as radiant, kind and joyful offstage. A one of a kind talent and human being. I honestly don't know what to say, but thank you Rebecca Luker. You have given me more than you could have ever known. - Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) December 23, 2020

A stunning Broadway performer & beautiful human who I grew up watching. A voice that inspired me to go into this biz (& attempt to sing soprano). Rest in peace Rebecca. https://t.co/mn8NQMXUUF - Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) December 23, 2020

Completely heartbroken to learn Rebecca Luker has passed. The first soprano voice I ever fell in love with. And talk about a special person - she was one of the most kind and gracious people to be around. Our hearts go out to Danny Burstein and family a??i?? - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) December 23, 2020

"The Secret Garden" was the Broadway show that changed my life and firmly pointed me in the direction of where I am today, and so much of that was because of Rebecca Luker. This is a devastating loss for humanity and for the arts. https://t.co/Xmhk6SbJik - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 23, 2020

Rebecca Luker was humble, loving and kind. So much so that you would sometimes forget her otherworldly talent, until she would sing, and her golden voice would wrap you in peace. She was an angel on earth, and now in Heaven. I will always love you, Becca. aoe? pic.twitter.com/yZ9sfunM5L - Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 23, 2020

There are leading ladies... and then there is Rebecca Luker. Becca - you inspired an entire generation with your artistry and your glorious voice. You are and will forever be a beacon of light. Rest In Peace, sweet Becca. And thank you for the music. ? - Frank DiLella (@fdilella) December 23, 2020

God damn it! Rest In Peace, Rebecca Luker. I used to listen to her singing Only Make Believe and You Are Love on the Showboat cast album over and over in middle school. And when I met her at the Ziegfeld Awards a few years ago she was so kind. What a talent. ? https://t.co/OzyXuQ2E8k - Michael R. Jackson (@TheLivingMJ) December 23, 2020

Heartbreaking loss. My heart and condolences with Danny and their family. ? https://t.co/6gC3jGwoHm - Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) December 23, 2020

?No one sings like her. No one phrases like her. Her "Think of Me" is still untouchable.But it isn't just the voice. It's the soul. The graciousness, the generosity, kindness in every way. Rebecca Luker, you are beloved. There was no one like you. You inspired all of us ? - Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) December 23, 2020

Michael Crawford

Oh dear, dear Rebecca God Bless her. What a beautiful girl. She played a perfect Christine on Broadway and was a joy to work with. My heart goes out to her loved ones. Devastating news - MChttps://t.co/mpzPFq1W7W - Michael Crawford (@CrawfordMichael) December 23, 2020

My friend and one of the main reasons I wanted to be a soprano.... Her voice was soprano heaven. I love you, Rebecca. I know you're no longer in pain and already singing your heart out up there ? pic.twitter.com/bEqoSbcIsS - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 23, 2020

So incredibly devastated. She was such a light and my GOD such a talent and the kindest of souls. Rest easily, Rebecca.



Rebecca Luker, a Broadway Star for Three Decades, Dies at 59 - The New York Times https://t.co/SHG1mVYVNQ - John Tartaglia (@johnnytartags) December 23, 2020

So sad to hear of the tragic loss of this lovely and talented woman. Another light of Broadway has gone out. My sympathy and prayers to her family, especially Danny Burstein. #riprebeccaluker https://t.co/gBCQyX7veW - Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020

I am so sad to read of the passing of Rebecca Luker. She was a joy both on stage and off. My condolences to her family, her friends, her colleagues and her fans. https://t.co/6f9fnmg1Nd - Howard Sherman (@HESherman) December 23, 2020

God Bless you Becca. An exquisite astonishing talent and a warm and just swell person. https://t.co/5DSYAuu5fr - Amanda Green (@amanda_green) December 23, 2020

Luminous, gifted, and incredibly brave. Sending all the love to her family, and especially Danny. https://t.co/C8w7Y4Nldw - Kate Shindle (@AEAPresident) December 23, 2020

Oh, what a horrible loss. Sending love and support to Danny and their entire family. Rebecca Luker, a Broadway Star for Three Decades, Dies at 59 - The New York Times https://t.co/0oxNfUBVRt - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) December 23, 2020

There are no words. Rest in Peace, Rebecca Luker. You were an angel. May you continue to inspire all of us. We will never forget you. - Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) December 23, 2020

Oh man.



Our hearts are with Danny.



Such a great lady and the purist silver soprano of all.



So sad.



RIP, Rebecca.



Enough, 2020. Enough.



Rebecca Luker, a Broadway Star for Three Decades, Dies at 59 - The New York Times https://t.co/06rlFx8Emy - Steven Pasquale (@StevePasquale) December 23, 2020

Colin O'Donnell

So saddened by the loss of this beautiful artist and human. Rest In Peace, Rebecca. ? https://t.co/BVyBERzO9a - Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) December 23, 2020

Devastating news. Becca was a beautiful, kind soul. So talented, so brave. It's hard to imagine this world without her. RIP my sweet friend. https://t.co/psyB9sc9g1 - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) December 23, 2020

She was angel-voiced, angel-faced and angel spirited. We needed her here on earth. Heartbroken for and sending an enormous amount of love to Danny and Rebecca's family. ? - Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) December 23, 2020

I am gutted. There will never be anyone who comes close. Becca, you changed my life just by being in the same room. I will never forget your kindness, always. It was a thrill of my life to be your friend.https://t.co/O49HZuLGZg - Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) December 23, 2020

Javier Muñoz

An inspiration both as person and artist. Sending you, Danny, all my love; love to her entire family.

RIP Rebecca.#RebeccaLuker - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 23, 2020

Gutted to hear about the passing of Rebecca Luker.

Her glorious voice was matched by her glorious kindness.

Rest In Peace #RebeccaLuker - Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) December 23, 2020

to Danny and her family, to everyone who she touched- sending so much love and light. Jesus this is not fair. #rebeccaluker https://t.co/0D9U7mrVkN - Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) December 23, 2020

Oh Rebecca Luker I looked up to you so much. I fell in love with your voice on the Secret Garden OCR and then when I got to meet you, you treated me with such love and respect. You made me feel like I belonged in our community. I am so sad you are gone. pic.twitter.com/ZUtKjYeqPb - Celia Keenan-Bolger (@celiakb) December 23, 2020

No words to describe how sad this loss is. Sending every ounce of love to her family. https://t.co/QHhJMiAqi1 - Drew Gasparini (@DrewGasparini) December 23, 2020

I jokingly called Becca "the icon" because that's what she was to me... an inspiration. They say you shouldn't meet your idols. Becca proved that untrue. She was a light. The definition of a star. Around her, everyone burned brighter. I am so lucky to have been in her orbit. RIP. https://t.co/ziYi6rCHQx - Samantha Massell (@smassellsings) December 23, 2020

Rebecca Luker just glowed! She had a beautiful, angelic spirit and a voice to match. What a devastating loss ? Sending all my love to her amazing husband, Danny Burstein, and their whole family. pic.twitter.com/Z3pNfGQSDe - Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) December 23, 2020

Rebecca Luker was a leading lady for the ages. Her singing the "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" reprise with the guitar in SHOWBOAT is burned indelibly into my brain. The greatest. They broke the mold. Hail, hail. - Joe Iconis (@MrJoeIconis) December 23, 2020

She was the personification of sunshine, joy, beauty & grace whose golden voice radiated love, & touched our souls. RIP dear #rebeccaluker - John Bolton (@ItsJohnBolton) December 23, 2020

