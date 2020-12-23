Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Rebecca Luker
Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. She was 59 years old.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Just last year, Rebecca was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Rebecca Luker has appeared on Broadway numerous times, making her debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988.
Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.
Jennifer Tepper
What a devastating loss. ? https://t.co/aS6HqgWxaQ- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 23, 2020
Rachel Zegler
this is just devastating. rebecca was such an inspiration to so many and she will be deeply missed by us all. https://t.co/KSC81EmD8f- rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 23, 2020
Robbie Rozelle
I have no words. I love you, Rebecca.https://t.co/FDZtca5YPe- Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) December 23, 2020
Max von Essen
Very few people possessed her abilities as a performer. Even fewer were as radiant, kind and joyful offstage. A one of a kind talent and human being. I honestly don't know what to say, but thank you Rebecca Luker. You have given me more than you could have ever known.- Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) December 23, 2020
Marissa Rosen
My heart is ? https://t.co/ntV234eRz2- Marissa Rosen (@TheMarissaRosen) December 23, 2020
Christina Bianco
A stunning Broadway performer & beautiful human who I grew up watching. A voice that inspired me to go into this biz (& attempt to sing soprano). Rest in peace Rebecca. https://t.co/mn8NQMXUUF- Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) December 23, 2020
Seth Rudetsky
A great loss for Broadway and the world. https://t.co/cycP9lncAh- Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) December 23, 2020
Tony Yazbeck
Completely heartbroken to learn Rebecca Luker has passed. The first soprano voice I ever fell in love with. And talk about a special person - she was one of the most kind and gracious people to be around. Our hearts go out to Danny Burstein and family a??i??- Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) December 23, 2020
Patti Murin
"The Secret Garden" was the Broadway show that changed my life and firmly pointed me in the direction of where I am today, and so much of that was because of Rebecca Luker. This is a devastating loss for humanity and for the arts. https://t.co/Xmhk6SbJik- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 23, 2020
Laura Benanti
Rebecca Luker was humble, loving and kind. So much so that you would sometimes forget her otherworldly talent, until she would sing, and her golden voice would wrap you in peace. She was an angel on earth, and now in Heaven. I will always love you, Becca. aoe? pic.twitter.com/yZ9sfunM5L- Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 23, 2020
Frank DiLella
There are leading ladies... and then there is Rebecca Luker. Becca - you inspired an entire generation with your artistry and your glorious voice. You are and will forever be a beacon of light. Rest In Peace, sweet Becca. And thank you for the music. ?- Frank DiLella (@fdilella) December 23, 2020
Michael R. Jackson
God damn it! Rest In Peace, Rebecca Luker. I used to listen to her singing Only Make Believe and You Are Love on the Showboat cast album over and over in middle school. And when I met her at the Ziegfeld Awards a few years ago she was so kind. What a talent. ? https://t.co/OzyXuQ2E8k- Michael R. Jackson (@TheLivingMJ) December 23, 2020
Aaron Tveit
Heartbreaking loss. My heart and condolences with Danny and their family. ? https://t.co/6gC3jGwoHm- Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) December 23, 2020
Sierra Boggess
?No one sings like her. No one phrases like her. Her "Think of Me" is still untouchable.But it isn't just the voice. It's the soul. The graciousness, the generosity, kindness in every way. Rebecca Luker, you are beloved. There was no one like you. You inspired all of us ?- Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) December 23, 2020
Michael Crawford
Oh dear, dear Rebecca God Bless her. What a beautiful girl. She played a perfect Christine on Broadway and was a joy to work with. My heart goes out to her loved ones. Devastating news - MChttps://t.co/mpzPFq1W7W- Michael Crawford (@CrawfordMichael) December 23, 2020
Kristin Chenoweth
My friend and one of the main reasons I wanted to be a soprano.... Her voice was soprano heaven. I love you, Rebecca. I know you're no longer in pain and already singing your heart out up there ? pic.twitter.com/bEqoSbcIsS- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 23, 2020
Bebe Neuwirth
Rest In Peace. ?? https://t.co/oV92N4K6xJ- Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) December 23, 2020
John Tartaglia
So incredibly devastated. She was such a light and my GOD such a talent and the kindest of souls. Rest easily, Rebecca.- John Tartaglia (@johnnytartags) December 23, 2020
Jason Alexander
So sad to hear of the tragic loss of this lovely and talented woman. Another light of Broadway has gone out. My sympathy and prayers to her family, especially Danny Burstein. #riprebeccaluker https://t.co/gBCQyX7veW- Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020
Howard Sherman
I am so sad to read of the passing of Rebecca Luker. She was a joy both on stage and off. My condolences to her family, her friends, her colleagues and her fans. https://t.co/6f9fnmg1Nd- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) December 23, 2020
Randy Rainbow
This is beyond heartbreaking. A beautiful performer and person who I grew up admiring. Love you, Danny Burstein. ♥i?? https://t.co/OHQ96y9tp6- Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 23, 2020
Amanda Green
God Bless you Becca. An exquisite astonishing talent and a warm and just swell person. https://t.co/5DSYAuu5fr- Amanda Green (@amanda_green) December 23, 2020
Kate Shindle
Luminous, gifted, and incredibly brave. Sending all the love to her family, and especially Danny. https://t.co/C8w7Y4Nldw- Kate Shindle (@AEAPresident) December 23, 2020
Julia Murney
Goddamit all. https://t.co/vSnr24dhXp- Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) December 23, 2020
Andrew Lippa
Oh, what a horrible loss. Sending love and support to Danny and their entire family. Rebecca Luker, a Broadway Star for Three Decades, Dies at 59 - The New York Times https://t.co/0oxNfUBVRt- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) December 23, 2020
Josh Lamon
There are no words. Rest in Peace, Rebecca Luker. You were an angel. May you continue to inspire all of us. We will never forget you.- Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) December 23, 2020
Steven Pasquale
Colin O'Donnell
My heart breaks at this. What a magnificent human. https://t.co/w0BwFV7gCg- Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) December 23, 2020
Ariana DeBose
Rest In Peace sweet lady♥i?? https://t.co/phEzJ3Z8Wk- Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 23, 2020
Phillipa Soo
So saddened by the loss of this beautiful artist and human. Rest In Peace, Rebecca. ? https://t.co/BVyBERzO9a- Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) December 23, 2020
Liz Callaway
Devastating news. Becca was a beautiful, kind soul. So talented, so brave. It's hard to imagine this world without her. RIP my sweet friend. https://t.co/psyB9sc9g1- Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) December 23, 2020
Stephanie J. Block
She was angel-voiced, angel-faced and angel spirited. We needed her here on earth. Heartbroken for and sending an enormous amount of love to Danny and Rebecca's family. ?- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) December 23, 2020
Jessica Vosk
I am gutted. There will never be anyone who comes close. Becca, you changed my life just by being in the same room. I will never forget your kindness, always. It was a thrill of my life to be your friend.https://t.co/O49HZuLGZg- Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) December 23, 2020
Javier Muñoz
An inspiration both as person and artist. Sending you, Danny, all my love; love to her entire family.- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 23, 2020
Ilana Levine
Gutted to hear about the passing of Rebecca Luker.- Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) December 23, 2020
Her glorious voice was matched by her glorious kindness.
Nik Walker
to Danny and her family, to everyone who she touched- sending so much love and light. Jesus this is not fair. #rebeccaluker https://t.co/0D9U7mrVkN- Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) December 23, 2020
Norm Lewis
A post shared by Norm Lewis (@thenormlewis)
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Oh Rebecca Luker I looked up to you so much. I fell in love with your voice on the Secret Garden OCR and then when I got to meet you, you treated me with such love and respect. You made me feel like I belonged in our community. I am so sad you are gone. pic.twitter.com/ZUtKjYeqPb- Celia Keenan-Bolger (@celiakb) December 23, 2020
Drew Gasparini
No words to describe how sad this loss is. Sending every ounce of love to her family. https://t.co/QHhJMiAqi1- Drew Gasparini (@DrewGasparini) December 23, 2020
Samantha Massell
I jokingly called Becca "the icon" because that's what she was to me... an inspiration. They say you shouldn't meet your idols. Becca proved that untrue. She was a light. The definition of a star. Around her, everyone burned brighter. I am so lucky to have been in her orbit. RIP. https://t.co/ziYi6rCHQx- Samantha Massell (@smassellsings) December 23, 2020
Kara Lindsay
Absolutely devastating? https://t.co/kMqKzBYAWY- Kara Lindsay (@KaraLindsay1) December 23, 2020
Carolee Carmello
Rebecca Luker just glowed! She had a beautiful, angelic spirit and a voice to match. What a devastating loss ? Sending all my love to her amazing husband, Danny Burstein, and their whole family. pic.twitter.com/Z3pNfGQSDe- Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) December 23, 2020
Joe Iconis
Rebecca Luker was a leading lady for the ages. Her singing the "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" reprise with the guitar in SHOWBOAT is burned indelibly into my brain. The greatest. They broke the mold. Hail, hail.- Joe Iconis (@MrJoeIconis) December 23, 2020
John Bolton
She was the personification of sunshine, joy, beauty & grace whose golden voice radiated love, & touched our souls. RIP dear #rebeccaluker- John Bolton (@ItsJohnBolton) December 23, 2020
The Phantom of the Opera
Incredibly sad news of the tragic passing of one of our magnificent Christine's, Rebecca Luker. She played the role most beautifully and the theatre world has lost a very special talent. pic.twitter.com/5N8hm9757T- The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) December 23, 2020
-
