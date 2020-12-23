Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Rebecca Luker

Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. She was 59 years old.

Dec. 23, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Just last year, Rebecca was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Rebecca Luker has appeared on Broadway numerous times, making her debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Jennifer Tepper

Rachel Zegler

Robbie Rozelle

Max von Essen

Marissa Rosen

Christina Bianco

Seth Rudetsky

Tony Yazbeck

Patti Murin

Laura Benanti

Frank DiLella

Michael R. Jackson

Aaron Tveit

Sierra Boggess

Michael Crawford

Kristin Chenoweth

Bebe Neuwirth

John Tartaglia

Jason Alexander

Howard Sherman

Randy Rainbow

Amanda Green

Kate Shindle

Julia Murney

Andrew Lippa

Josh Lamon

Steven Pasquale

Colin O'Donnell

Ariana DeBose

Phillipa Soo

Liz Callaway

Stephanie J. Block

Jessica Vosk

Javier Muñoz

Ilana Levine

Nik Walker

Norm Lewis

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Drew Gasparini

Samantha Massell

Kara Lindsay

Carolee Carmello

Joe Iconis

John Bolton

The Phantom of the Opera

