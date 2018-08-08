Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of Serenbe's TITANIC On BroadwayWorld's Instagram!

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scene's of Serenbe's acclaimed production of Titanic the Musical - set on an actual lake featuring a sinking cruise liner at each performance!

Tune in on our Instagram as the production's three Kate's (Niki Badua, Brooke Bradley, and Alexandria Joy) take over the account to show you what it takes to put on such a unique production!

Niki Badua (Kate McGowen) was last seen at Serenbe in this season's Disney's The Little Mermaid & in 2016 where she played the role of Kim in the 2016 summer musical Miss Saigon (Suzi Bass Award Winner) and she is so grateful to have found her way back to the Serenbe Playhouse stage. Niki has spent the last 2 years on the MAMMIA MIA! North American Tour as Lisa and has finally unpacked her suitcases here in Atlanta. Other credits include Once On This Island (Erzulie), In The Heights (Ensemble), Spring Awakening (Martha). So much love to my Mom and Dad for all their love and support & to Maxfield -- you're my favorite. xx @NikiBadua

Brooke Bradley (Kate Mullins) was a member of Serenbe Playhouse's 2016-2017 Apprentice Company and is thrilled to be returning for her first production post apprenticeship. Brooke is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she received a BFA in Acting. Previous Serenbe Playhouse credits include Disney's The Little Mermaid (Andrina), Grease (Patty Simcox, Sandy/Rizzo u/s), The Snow Queen (Gerda), Sleepy Hollow (Katrina, u/s), and Charlotte's Web (Fern/Goose). Other credits include The Member of the Wedding (Triad Stage), Oklahoma! (Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (Theatre! Statesville) Charlotte's Web (Tour, NC Theatre for Young People), Cabaret, The Bungler, Spamalot, and Man and Superman (UNCG).



Alexandria Joy (Kate Murphey) has appeared regionally in Shrek the Musical (Gingy, Peach State Summer Theatre), My Fair Lady, Beauty and the Beast, and Nice Work If You Can Get It; Tinker the Talking Christmas Tree (Candy the Elf, Wild Adventures Theme Park), The Miracle of Christmas (Mary). Educational: All Shook Up! (Lorraine) Into the Woods (Witch, VSU Theatre and Dance, Irene Ryan Nominee), The Tempest (Miranda), Summer and Smoke (Rosa Gonzales, Irene Ryan Nominee). Training: BFA Valdosta State University

To find a better life, we must get on that ship... board our ship of dreams this summer as we mount a larger than life floating world full of magical impossibilities. An ensemble cast of 40 Serenbe Playhouse favorites and Atlanta all-stars will board a four-story structure representing the largest and fastest ship of its time: Titanic, constructed in the middle of a lake which will be submerged nightly. Honor will be paid to those who boarded this ill-fated voyage as we celebrate their stories of hope, heartbreak, and strength. Godspeed Titanic, Sail On!

When Titanic first bowed on Broadway in 1997, it won 5 Tony Awards, including the coveted Best Musical Award. Serenbe Playhouse is thrilled to bring this large-scale musical to new life in a way it has never been seen before - on the water! Featuring our largest cast and scenic design to date, be sure to join us for the theatrical event of the season!

