Six Productions Added To The National Theatre Collection, Including A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More

Six new productions will be available for teachers and pupils to access at home via The National Theatre Collection in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest.

The six productions complete The National Theatre Collection, which consists of high-quality recordings of 30 world-class productions drawing from 10 years of NT Live broadcasts, including productions from a range of renowned British theatres, and never before released recordings from The National Theatre's Archive.

The new productions include:

- A Streetcar Named Desire (Young Vic) - an adaptation of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece directed by Benedict Andrews and starring Gillian Anderson, Ben Foster and Vanessa Kirby

- Cat on A Hot Tin Roof (Young Vic) - Sienna Miller stars alongside Jack O'Connell and Colm Meaney in Tennessee Williams' searing, poetic story of a family's fight for survival directed by Benedict Andrews

- Consent - Nina Raine's powerful, painful, funny play which sifts the evidence from every side and puts justice herself in the dock

- Small Island - Andrea Levy's Orange Prize-winning novel brought to life in an epic new theatre adaptation directed by Rufus Norris

- Translations - Brian Friel's modern classic directed by Ian Rickson is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community

- wonder.land - Alice for the online generation. A new musical created by Damon Albarn, Moira Buffini and Rufus Norris inspired by Lewis Carroll's iconic story with stunning sets, costumes, video projection and lighting taking everyone on a journey to wonderland.

The National Theatre Collection celebrates the best of British theatre and includes Shakespeare set texts, 20th century classics, exciting literary adaptations and productions created especially for younger audiences. Most recordings are accompanied by learning resources to explore the craft behind the best of British theatre including rehearsal insights and short videos. ProQuest will continue to complement the recordings with digitised archival content including prompt scripts, costume bibles and costume designs.

Following the announcement from the UK Government for all UK schools to close in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, The National Theatre Collection is available to pupils and teachers at state schools and state-funded further education colleges via remote access in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing via their Drama Online platform. Schools will be able to share log-in details with pupils to access resources at home during this period. Over 2,670 state-funded schools and colleges have signed up to The National Theatre Collection to access these resources at home.

Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest are both extending trials of The National Theatre Collection for academic institutions - including universities, libraries and independent schools - to support the educational community across the globe.

Alice King-Farlow, Director of Learning at The National Theatre said, "We are thrilled to announce the final six productions that complete The National Theatre Collection and are now available for teachers and students to access from home. These titles showcase the rich spectrum of contemporary British theatre and extraordinary talent of inspirational theatre-makers across the UK. Given the difficult circumstances we are all facing across the globe, it is even more important for us to keep connected and continue to provide resources and learning materials for students and teachers to access remotely".

Jenny Ridout, Global Head of Academic Publishing at Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. said, "The exciting final six films now added to The National Theatre Collection on Drama Online ensure that this collection offers students and scholars a wide range of world-class theatre, available to study and inspire over many years. As the global educational community moves so quickly online in this time of challenge, a resource such as Drama Online is ever more vital, providing students with immediate and consistent access to such a rich catalogue of performances. Bloomsbury is delighted to be at the forefront of efforts to support and enhance digital learning, opening access to our learning and teaching resources around the world."

Katie Birch, Vice President of Product Management at ProQuest, said, "In a time of crisis, the need for performing arts and culture has emerged greater than ever. Having access to digital resources helps keep us connected and allows research, teaching and learning to continue despite our inability to connect in person. ProQuest is doing everything we can to support libraries, universities and schools in their rapid transition to online-only access. We're honoured to partner with The National Theatre to make this high-quality full collection available to those who need it - including students who need to watch and review performances as a critical part of their curriculum."

Teachers can sign up now to National Theatre Collection via www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/ntcollection.





