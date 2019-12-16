Sister's Uptown Bookstore to Hold Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
The annual Kwanzaa celebration at Sister's Uptown Bookstore and Cultural Center (1942 Amsterdam Avenue) will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 @ 1:00pm. Co-hosted with Sister's Uptown Book Club, the free, family-friendly community event - marking the 3rd day of Kwanzaa -- "Ujima: Collective Work & Responsibility for Self, Family, & Community" will include arts & crafts for children and the young at heart, led by Aqila Muhammad as well as drumming, spoken word, and story-telling by Atiba Wilson. In addition to lighting of the kinara to honor the 7 Kwanzaa principles by Priestess Nettie Paisley and a libation ceremony, attendees can participate in an African head-wrapping workshop, create Kwanzaa cards, & more! The fun & entertaining celebration which will include raffle drawings for free gifts for our youth and refreshments will bring to life African-American history & our contribution to our communities, our nation, and our world, thereby bringing our youth to our history. Come celebrate Kwanzaa at Sister's Uptown Bookstore where you'll also be surrounded by books & authors from across the African Diaspora! RSVP requested here.
"For 20 years the bookstore has served our Harlem community and far beyond with books and other resources about the African Diaspora," said Janifer Wilson, owner of Sister's Uptown Bookstore and Cultural Center. "Our annual Kwanzaa celebration is another way we build community by sharing knowledge about our Black history and culture," she added.
Sister's Uptown Bookstore and Cultural Center is located at Amsterdam Avenue and 156th Street. Take the "A" or "C" subway to 155th Street or #1 subway to 157th Street in Manhattan. Call (212) 862-3680 or go to: www.sistersuptownbookstore.com/
