Simon Russell Beale Announced to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

The Daily Mail has just announced that Simon Russell Beale is the first actor cast in Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, a three-part drama about the investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Beale's West End credits include: Bent, The Hothouse, Collaborators, Deathtrap, Spamalot, and Candide. He has been seen on Broadway in Spamalot and Jumpers.

The Lehman Trilogy, which is to be produced by the National and Neal Street Productions, will be a translation of Massini's original work which was produced at Milan's Piccolo Teatro in 2015. National Theatre's artistic director, Ben Power, is responsible for the translation. Sam Mendes will direct.

According to the Mail, the three part saga revolves around, "a farming merchant from Bavaria, who sails to New York in 1844 and establishes what will become a venerable financial institution - and concludes when titanic infighting causes the fall of the company."

The plays are slated for a run on the South Bank in 2018.

Photo Credit: Catherine Ashmore

