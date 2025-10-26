Siamese Collective To Present First Look At New Play KHAM (CROSSING)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A free, open showcase of KHAM (Crossing) will be presented at the Drama League Studio on November 3, at 7:30 p.m., with support from the Drama League Special Project Residency and the Thai Theatre Foundation.

Written by Tidtaya Sinutoke and directed by Keng S. Meateanuwat, KHAM (Crossing) will star Heen Sasithorn and Benjamin Lang.

KHAM (Crossing) is an investigative, bilingual memoir play with music installation. It unravels the personal journey of a Thai immigrant as she crosses the Death Railway Bridge. Renowned for its brutal and unforgiving conditions, this railway bridge bore witness to the suffering of countless Allied prisoners of war and Asian migrant workers, who were forcibly involved in its construction during World War II. As our protagonist treads upon this historic bridge, her own memories of being an immigrant in America come flooding back, unveiling both the joys and hardships of her experiences.

Siamese Collective — founded by Thai composer/writer Tidtaya Sinutoke and Thai director Keng S. Meateanuwat — is devoted to amplifying authentic Thai narratives and weaving Thai stories into the American theatrical landscape. The collective's mission is to broaden the canon by featuring underrepresented voices, challenging stereotypes, and offering nuanced, lived experiences of Thai and Thai-American identities.