Showtime Orders BLACK MONDAY Comedy Starring Andrew Rannells, Don Cheadle, & Regina Hall

SHOWTIME has ordered the comedy series BLACK MONDAY, starring and executive produced by Emmy® nominated and Golden Globe® winning actor Don Cheadle - returning to Showtime after a five-season run as star and executive producer of HOUSE OF LIES - with two-time Tony Award® nominee and Grammy®winner Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip) also leading the cast. The series was created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl), who will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Emmy nominees Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad), who will also executive produce, directed the pilot. With an 10-episode order, BLACK MONDAY, a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios, will premiere in 2019. The announcement was made today by David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc.

BLACK MONDAY takes us back to October 19, 1987 - aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it ... until now. It's the story of how a group of OUTSIDERS took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up CRASHING the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley's birthday party and the glass ceiling.

"BLACK MONDAY is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the '80s," Nevins said. "Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms."

BLACK MONDAY also stars Paul Scheer (The League), Yassir Lester (Making History), Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway) and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), with recurring guest star Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and guest stars Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer) and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk).

