Shop Our Fall Sale Items on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - COME FROM AWAY, HADESTOWN, WICKED & More

Shop our Fall sale for 15% off our most-loved items featuring Come From Away, Anastasia, Hadestown, and more.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Shop official merchandise from Come From Away, Anastasia, Hadestown, and more in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop. Shop our Fall sale for 15% off our most-loved items featuring our Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin, the Wicked Lapel Pin, the To Kill A Mockingbird Navy All Rise Tee, the Anastasia Custom Music Box and more!

Come From Away Blue Leaf PinCome From Away Blue Leaf Pin

Celebrate Come From Away with our pin in the shape of a blue Canadian Maple Leaf.

Wicked Lapel PinWicked Lapel Pin

Show your love for Wicked where you go with this Wicked the Musical lapel pin.

Wicked Chistery Logo Dad HatShop Our Fall Sale Items on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - COME FROM AWAY, HADESTOWN, WICKED & More

Show your love for Wicked The Musical with this black Chistery logo dad hat, featuring the Wicked logo across the front.

Beautiful As You Feel MagnetBeautiful As You Feel Magnet

Take Beautiful wherever you'd like with this 'You're Beautiful As You Feel' magnet.

To Kill A Mockingbird Lapel PinTo Kill A Mockingbird Lapel Pin

Show you are a fan of To Kill A Mockingbird with this red mockingbird enamel pin.

To Kill A Mockingbird Logo MugTo Kill A Mockingbird Logo Mug

This black mug, with red inside detail, features the To Kill A Mockingbird logo on one side and "joy cometh in the morning" with a red mockingbird on the other.

To Kill A Mockingbird Navy All Rise TeeTo Kill A Mockingbird Navy All Rise Tee

This unisex navy tee features a mockingbird and "ALL RISE" in white lettering.

Anastasia Custom Music BoxAnastasia Custom Music Box

Take your love of Anastasia home with this Custom Music Box featuring Anastasia and Dimitri dancing in Paris to the tune of 'Once Upon a December.'

Anastasia Paris Key Heart NecklaceAnastasia Paris Key Heart Necklace

Paris Holds the Key to you Heart necklace with Eiffel Tower Heart and Key charms.

It's Showtime Striped HoodieIt's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Wicked Green GlassesWicked Green Glasses

These authentic Emerald City Green Glasses are actually worn onstage by the citizens of Oz! Each pair of Green Glasses is also imprinted with the Wicked logo on the side.

Book of Mormon Plush FrogShop Our Fall Sale Items on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - COME FROM AWAY, HADESTOWN, WICKED & More

Are you or someone you know in need of a magical frog? This plush frog features the embroidered line - "THIS FROG WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE!" on its belly.

Paradise Square Show Art MugShop Our Fall Sale Items on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - COME FROM AWAY, HADESTOWN, WICKED & More

Take Paradise Square wherever you go with this tote bag featuring the Paradise Square keyart.

Paradise Square Unisex Hard Times Hoodie

Paradise Square Unisex Hard Times Hoodie

You'll look great in this khaki unisex pullover hoodie featuring the Paradise Square logo on the front and "hard times no more" on the back with the iconic lamppost artwork.

Hairspray Enamel PinHairspray Enamel Pin

Become a member of the Corny Collins Show Ultra Clutch Hairspray enamel pin.

Hadestown Red Flower Enamel PinHadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin

Remember fields of flowers with this Hadestown red flower enamel pin! The red flower is both the symbol of love and the iconic image for this Tony awarding-winning musical.

Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex TeeHadestown Wait for Me Unisex Tee

Let a song change your fate with this Wait for Me tee! This tee features musical's iconic swinging dome light surrounded by the song title Wait for Me on the front and the Hadestown logo on the back.

