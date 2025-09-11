Head Back to School With These BroadwayWorld Shop Specials

Click Here for More on BWW Store

Audio brought to you by:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's time to head back to school! As Broadway fans head back to class, we've rounded up Broadway merchandise now available for purchase on the BroadwayWorld Shop. From hoodies to tote bags, from pins to pens, here’s how you can bring a bit of the stage into your everyday.

Current offerings include merch from Mean Girls, Back to the Future, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Outsiders, Merrily We Roll Along, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Boop! the Musical, Heathers the Musical, Death Becomes Her, and more.

Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee

Unisex mineral wash tee with design featuring character names printed on front.



Buy Now»

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie

Striped pom-pom beanie featuring the show logo.



Buy Now»

I Can't I'm in Tech Tee

A simple black unisex tee with "I Can't Iâ€™m in Tech!" in white. Available in sizes S-2XL.



Buy Now»

Tech Crew Definition Hoodie

Tech Crew black pullover hoodie with a dictionary inspired design featuring the definitive definition of tech crew, perfect for any techie who might need this for there next rehearsal. Available in sizes S-2XL.



Buy Now»

Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tee

Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tee image" height="125" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/storepics/300-store619.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" align="right" width="125" /> Designed by Courtney Reed, this "Slay All Day" unisex tee features a retro design. Available in sizes S-2XL.



Buy Now»

Wicked Reusable Tote

Reusable tote bag featuring the Wicked logo and your favorite witches.



Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Scrunchie

Take a trip back to the '80s with this Back to the Future scrunchie! The design features the musical's logo, a clock, the flux capacitor, Marty's iconic vest, and the 88 PMH icon.



Buy Now»

Back to the Future the Musical Time Machine Floating Pen

This pen is practical and can come in handy during time traveling. Features a floating image of the Delorean and Hill Valley's City Hall in the background as well as the Back to the Future logo.



Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen

Clickable pen featuring the line Write What You Know.



Buy Now»

Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve

Defy gravity in this long sleeve tee! This shirt is black on the right side, and white on the left side. Features Defy Gravity on the front with the iconic flying monkeys, and the Wicked logo on the right sleeve. Please Note: because of the dye process, no two shirts are exactly alike. Enjoy each for its own uniqueness. Wash separately.



Buy Now»

Outsiders Poem Denim Tote

This denim tote bag features the iconic Robert Frost poem behind the saying “Stay Gold”.



Buy Now»

The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet

Our Great Gatsby friendship bracelet, elegantly adorned with the phrase "new money," is a stylish accessory that captures the essence of Gatsby's extravagant world. Measures 7.5 inch. Elastic fit.



Buy Now»

Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Denim Jacket

Unisex denim jacket with the famous quote "Stay Gold" printed in distressed yellow on the back.



Buy Now»

Wicked Logo Water Bottle

Feel like a true Ozian when you sip from this black Wicked water bottle featuring the green Wicked logo. Made from premium stainless steel and holds up to 17 ounces of your favorite drink. Hand wash only.



Buy Now»

Death Becomes Her Sticker Set

Death Becomes Her sticker set featuring the logo, vial, "Now A Warning?", and the iconic pin.



Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Showtime Patch

3.5 inch iron-on woven patch of a sign and quote, "It's Showtime."



Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Keychain

2 inch PVC keychain of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased.



Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Logo AirPod Sleeve

AirPod Pros Generation 3 sleeve featuring the show's logo and iconic stripes.



Buy Now»

Boop! The Musical Where I Wanna Be Tote

Red canvas tote with Betty Boop and the phrase "I'm where I wanna be" printed on the front.

Measures 20"x15"x5"



Buy Now»

Boop! The Musical Amazing Things Hoodie

Full zip hoodie with "Boop! The Musical" printed on the front left chest and "You are capable of amazing things" printed on the back.

60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester



Buy Now»

The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain

The party keeps roaring on with The Great Gatsby keychain.

-Enamel, gold metal plating

-3.5" x 1.8"



Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Logo Lemon Stress Ball

When life gives you lemons…use them as a Kimberly Akimbo stress ball!

Measures 2.75" x 2"



Buy Now»

Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set

Travel back to September 1, 1989, with this Heathers the Musical scrunchie set. Set includes 4 scrunchies in red, yellow, green, and blue.

Material: Polyester



Buy Now»

Art Mini Canvas

Begin your art collection with a coveted masterpiece with this mini canvas and easel featuring the Art logo. You are sure to be the envy of all your friends with this piece.

Product measures: 3" x 3" x 5"



Buy Now»