Sharjah Art Foundation Announces Spring 2020 Exhibitions And March Meeting
Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) today announces its spring 2020 programme, featuring major surveys exploring the impact of significant contemporary artists from the MENASA region, as well as exhibitions and gatherings investigating critical issues in contemporary art theory and practice.
Opening 21 March 2020, highlights of SAF's spring programme include:
- Tarek Atoui: Cycles in 11, the culmination of the artist's 11-year engagement with Sharjah Art Foundation and the surrounding community, explores different methods of performance and listening, including a series of live performances with Atoui and guest collaborators throughout spring 2020.
- A mid-career retrospective of Zarina Bhimji featuring seminal works of photography, film, and installation that reveal the artist's complex practice drawing from anthropology, sociology, painting, poetry and history to explore ways of knowing that elude established systems of order.
- Art in the Age of Anxiety, an exhibition curated by SAF Director of Collections and Senior Curator Omar Kholeif, draws together a global group of artists including Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Cory Arcangel, Wafaa Bilal, Douglas Coupland, Cao Fei, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Jon Rafman and Guan Xiao, as well as a major new commission by Simon Denny, to explore how our use of everyday technologies has altered and continues to shape our consciousness.
The March Meeting, SAF's annual three-day convening of global arts professionals to explore significant issues in the contemporary arts landscape, will also return from 21 - 23 March 2020 to kick off the 15th edition of the Sharjah Biennial (SB15). Centered around the theme of SB15, Thinking Historically in the Present, which was conceived by the late curator Okwui Enwezor, MM 2020 will examine the history of the Sharjah Biennial over the last 30 years and consider the future of the biennial model as a platform for critical dialogue and transnational exchange.
Additional information on SAF's spring 2020 programme is available here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME
The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit conc... (read more)
FROZEN 2, THE LION KING Make Oscars 'Best Original Song' Shortlist; CATS Shut Out
Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyl... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Makes History With Amazon Alexa Voice Skill
The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show in history to launch a voice skill for Amazon Alexa!... (read more)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Hold Free Performance For Students at Madison Square Garden
New York City students will get to attend a free performance of To Kill A Mockingbird in 2020, staged at Madison Square Garden!... (read more)