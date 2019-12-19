Sharjah Art Foundation Announces Spring 2020 Exhibitions And March Meeting

Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) today announces its spring 2020 programme, featuring major surveys exploring the impact of significant contemporary artists from the MENASA region, as well as exhibitions and gatherings investigating critical issues in contemporary art theory and practice.



Opening 21 March 2020, highlights of SAF's spring programme include:

Tarek Atoui: Cycles in 11, the culmination of the artist's 11-year engagement with Sharjah Art Foundation and the surrounding community, explores different methods of performance and listening, including a series of live performances with Atoui and guest collaborators throughout spring 2020.

A mid-career retrospective of Zarina Bhimji featuring seminal works of photography, film, and installation that reveal the artist's complex practice drawing from anthropology, sociology, painting, poetry and history to explore ways of knowing that elude established systems of order.

Art in the Age of Anxiety, an exhibition curated by SAF Director of Collections and Senior Curator Omar Kholeif, draws together a global group of artists including Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Cory Arcangel, Wafaa Bilal, Douglas Coupland, Cao Fei, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Jon Rafman and Guan Xiao, as well as a major new commission by Simon Denny, to explore how our use of everyday technologies has altered and continues to shape our consciousness.

The March Meeting, SAF's annual three-day convening of global arts professionals to explore significant issues in the contemporary arts landscape, will also return from 21 - 23 March 2020 to kick off the 15th edition of the Sharjah Biennial (SB15). Centered around the theme of SB15, Thinking Historically in the Present, which was conceived by the late curator Okwui Enwezor, MM 2020 will examine the history of the Sharjah Biennial over the last 30 years and consider the future of the biennial model as a platform for critical dialogue and transnational exchange.



Additional information on SAF's spring 2020 programme is available here.





