Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans

The theatres include: The Park Avenue Armory, St. Ann’s Warehouse, BRIC, and more.

Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking steps to do so. According to the New York Times, a new coalition, consisting of The Park Avenue Armory, St. Ann's Warehouse, BRIC, Harlem Stage, National Black Theater, and the Perelman Center, are hoping that Governor Andrew M. Cuomo will soon consider allowing masked performances to resume.

The Shed's Alex Poots said: "We need to start breathing life back into this carcass that is our industry."

"New York Forward has been working collaboratively with all segments of the performing arts industry and are on a path to see performing arts return to New York," said co-chair of the advisory board, Steven M. Cohen. "Of course, this is not an all or nothing proposition, so it's likely that certain segments, such as flexible spaces, will be likely to find their spaces again in use sooner than some other traditional theaters, provided the health situation permits."

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2021. Dates for each returning and new Broadway show will be announced as individual productions determine the performance schedules for their respective shows.

