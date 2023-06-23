Sculpture Partnerships Forged in Harlem

Harlem Sculpture Gardens will be led by the West Harlem Art Fund and  New York Artist Equity Association.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Sculpture Partnerships Forged in Harlem

Harlem will host its first large-scale sculpture exhibition in  Spring, 2024. The historic parks Morningside, St. Nicholas, and Jackie  Robinson have been selected to be the featured sites for these works.

  

Harlem Sculpture Gardens will be led by the West Harlem Art Fund and  New York Artist Equity Association. They will work collaboratively with the  NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, local community boards and neighborhood groups.  

“Harlem Sculpture Gardens will be an incredible celebration of Harlem’s rich  history of sculpture, local artists of colors, and neighborhood parks, all while  making art more accessible,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.  “I’m confident that this expansive, multimedia initiative will ignite Manhattanites’ passion for art and a commitment to stewarding Harlem’s parks. I can’t wait to visit the Gardens next spring and experience what the  artists have created.”  

The team will also partner with the online app STQRY (formerly OnCell) to  realize online tours and sound walks. STQRY is a storytelling platform that  helps visitors explore further, engage deeper, and discover more. Users can  choose from a range of amazing features to create location-based tours, virtual tours, mobile, and web apps, audio guides, games, and  online collections.

Artists of color from Harlem and neighboring areas can submit proposals as individuals or teams in an open call this June for public art, dance and sound  art. With the assistance of an established Advisory Committee comprised of  key art professionals, final recommendations will be made to the City this fall.  

According to Savona Bailey-McClain, Executive Director, West Harlem Art  Fund “Harlem has had many great sculptors who have lived here. From  Charles Alston, Augusta Savage, Richmond Barthé to most recently Valerie  Maynard who died in 2022. Harlem Sculpture Gardens helps to expand that  tradition with new artists engaged in fresh thoughts and perspective.”  

Michael Gormley, Executive Director of New York Artists Equity (NYAE)  adds that, "since 1947 NYAE has supported the professional aspirations of  emerging artists from underserved communities via exhibition opportunities,  funding and education. NYAE's public art practice, recently funded by  NYSCA, expands upon this tradition of diversifying access to the arts by  staging projects in the community for the community hence re-positioning art and uniting makers and viewers as inclusive and collaborating change agents for the greater good.”

At the heart of Harlem Sculpture Gardens lies a park stewardship and  mentorship component. Local groups will learn how to care for trees, soil  rejuvenation and maintenance planning. Local youths will work alongside  established artists as assistants. Selection committees will be formed to allow  the public to rank submitted proposals.  

Calder Zwicky, Executive Director of Artistic Noise shared, "Artistic Noise is excited to connect our community of young artists to the upcoming Harlem  Sculpture Walk. Working with system-impacted youth and their families, we  recognize the need for visibility and believe that projects like these help give  voice to everyone, no matter their specific economic, educational, or living  situations." 

Partnership Development & Internship Liaison Yule Adams also shared “Exalt elevates expectations of personal success for youth ages 15-19 who’ve been 

involved in the criminal justice system. We inspire youth at a critical  crossroads to believe in their worth, from the first steps in contemplation  through the journey to create lasting behavioral change. At exalt, we  empower youth to see a future filled with hope – and we provide the road  map to get there.” 



