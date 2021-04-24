Scott Rudin Will No Longer Produce TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Scott Rudin will "step back" from active participation in all of his Broadway productions, as well as film and streaming projects, following a recent story by the Hollywood Reporter about his abusive workplace behavior.

Now, The Los Angeles Times has confirmed that Rudin is no longer a producer of the touring production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

It remains unclear whether or not Rudin still has a financial stake in the tour, which is set to kick off in 2022.

Since his first Broadway producing credit for 1993's Face Value, Rudin has produced dozens of Broadway shows. He has won Tony Awards for The Ferryman, The Boys in the Band, Hello, Dolly!, The Humans, A View from the Bridge, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Skylight, A Raisin in the Sun, Death of a Salesman, The Book of Mormon, Fences, God of Carnage, The History Boys, Doubt, The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, Copenhagen, and Passion.

Rudin's recent slate of Broadway shows included West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird and The Book of Mormon. Before the onset fo the pandemic, he was due to open a revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the West End transfer of The Lehman Trilogy. Rudin's next Broadway project was to be the upcoming revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.