The Fray Set 'Summer of Light Tour' and New Album 'A Light That Waits'

Multi-Platinum band The Fray will embark on the Summer of Light Tour, featuring special guests Dashboard Confessional, Colony House, The Strumbellas and Brother Elsey on select dates.

The North American tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 11th in Moncton, New Brunswick, with stops across Canada and the U.S. in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Kansas City, Minnesota, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, and more before wrapping up on August 29 in Chicago, IL.

Tickets will first be available via a Citi presale starting Tuesday, January 27, in select U.S. markets (details below). Fans can also sign up now here to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Wednesday, January 28, at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, January 30, at 10 am local time

Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 27, at 10 am local time through Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

The tour supports The Fray’s upcoming album, A Light That Waits, arriving March 13. The record marks the band’s first full-length release in years. The album’s title track, “A Light That Waits,” is available now. Listen to the title track below.

Written by Joe King (lead vocals), Ben Wysocki (drums), Dave Welsh (guitar), and producer Jason Suwito, the title track holds special significance as the first song born from a full collaboration between the three band members since their return.

“This was the first moment where the three of us were writing from scratch,” says King. “We were in Ben’s studio in Denver, just trying to discover something… All of a sudden, it was clear: this is a light that waits. But it took us being in the room, listening to ourselves and to one another, to really find the song. And that's what's beautiful about being a band.”

The album follows the 2025 releases “My Heart’s a Crowded Room,” “Emerald,” and “Songs I’d Rather Not Sing,” and features 11 tracks in total, produced by Jason Suwito, Ryan Linvill & The Fray.

SUMMER OF LIGHT TOUR DATES

May 11 — Moncton, NB — Casino New Brunswick %

May 13 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS %

May 15 — London, ON — Centennial Hall %

May 16 — Ottawa, ON — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino %

May 19 — Winnipeg, MB — Centennial Concert Hall #

May 21 — Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place #

May 22 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

May 24 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall #

May 26 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum #

July 10 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *^

July 11 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park *^

July 14 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre *^

July 16 — Milwaukee, WI — Landmark Credit Union Live *^

July 19 — Great Falls, MT — Voyagers Stadium *^=

July 23 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre *=

July 24 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater *

July 25 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

July 27 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre *

July 29 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater *

July 31 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall *

August 1 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

August 4 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater *

August 5 — Atlanta, GA — Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *^

August 7 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

August 8 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre *^

August 10 — Selbyville, DE — Freeman Arts Pavilion *^=

August 12 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion *^=

August 14 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion *^=

August 15 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion *^

August 19 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

August 20 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion *^

August 22 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *^

August 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *^

August 26 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre *^

August 28 — Detroit, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at *^

August 29 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *^

Support Key

* Dashboard Confessional

^ Colony House

# The Strumbellas

% Brother Elsey

=Non-Live Nation Date

About The Fray:

The multi-Platinum-selling band, composed of lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Joe King, guitarist Dave Welsh, and drummer Ben Wysocki, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with a soul-searching alt-rock sound that was both expansive and intimate. Over the course of their career, The Fray have earned four GRAMMY Award nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, multiple Billboard Top 10 hits, and a devoted global fanbase. Their breakout single, “How to Save a Life,” is RIAA Diamond-certified, spent 58 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and became a defining anthem through its association with ABC’s Emmy-winning series Grey’s Anatomy.

Photo Credit: Aaron Parsons