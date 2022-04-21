School Of Magic Arts Summer Camps 2022

School of Magic Arts announces new immersive themes for their 2022 virtual magic summer camp programs.

Joining the popular Superhero camp will be Monster and Super Agent camps. Campers will band together to catalog silly, scary, unique monsters and chase them across the map, or become secret agents with a whole file of magical tactics. SOMA's summer programs are specifically designed for a virtual environment, with everything campers need arriving at their door before camp begins.

"We are so excited about our new camp themes," says Brian Kehoe, Head Magician. "This year, we really wanted our campers to be immersed in the story from the first moment they get their kits to the last show at the end of the week." Annie Montone, Head Magician, adds: "It's such an incredible way to introduce them to the possibilities of stage magic."

School of Magic Arts is a very different kind of approach to performing arts education. A 365-day-a-year magic school headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with students in over a hundred cities across the United States, it offers after school classes, camps, and private lessons that align with a thoughtful curriculum that builds as a student attains skills.

"What you have offered us has been so unique and isn't offered anywhere else. The little summer camps she had attended prior to working with you garnered her interest in magic, but there was no path available to continue her interest until I learned of [SOMA]. I'm really glad that she was able to carry her craft forward this far, it's been enormously enriching in so, so, many ways," says Michelle P. a School of Magic Arts parent.

For more information or to register, visit schoolofmagicarts.com/camp.