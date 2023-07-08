Saxophonist Daniel Bennett to Bring 'Avant-Pop' To Silvana

The Daniel Bennett Group will play a special CD release concert at Silvana (300 W 116th St, New York, NY) on Tuesday, July 11th at 10pm. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, 'New York Nerve.'

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey.

Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett "an outspoken voice of hope" during the COVID 19 pandemic. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in NYC Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world.