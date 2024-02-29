Satirical Lounge Act Parody A TOUCH OF VEGAS Will Return to NYC For One Night Only

Satirical lounge act parody A TOUCH OF VEGAS returns to NYC, home of their incredible original run downtown. This funny, politically incorrect stage sensation, featuring Trent & Trudy Lee, returns for one night only to The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd Street, New York, NY on Saturday March 16 2024 at 9pm, with a new show, THE SECOND COMING. Doors open at 8:30pm and tickets are $50.

Trent & Trudy Lee are the eccentric Christian crooner staples of the Las Vegas strip. After a suspiciously long, and self-enforced, time apart social distancing, former Barbizon model Trudy Lee and reformed homosexual Trent are finally back together, sharing their hilarious showbiz tales from the conservative cabaret circuit and magical 80s medleys in a multimedia experience unlike any other.

After 30 years as a duo both on and off the stage, and a setlist of favorites like "Conga," "All Night Long," and "We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off," Trent and Trudy Lee are more than ready to show you a good time. And who knows, you just might get saved!

A TOUCH OF VEGAS is the creation of TV's Genna Ryan (YOUNG SHELDON, KENAN) and Broadway's Kyle Lopez Barisich (Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of PHANTOM, DEAR EVAN HANSEN). Piano accompaniment by Peter Von Der Ahe.