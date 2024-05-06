Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 Comes to Satellite Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 at Satellite Gallery, 101 Reade Street, Tribeca, NYC from May 9 - 21, 2024 with two weekends of premieres and events from artists across all disciplines and new prints, projections, film and photography from featured artists Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson. For more information, as well as ticketing and registration, visit https://satellitecollective.org/.

"Satellite is working in a new kind of venue for the collective. We are bringing the athletic performance and production values of our performing arts work into a gallery space. Here, we have the opportunity to engage in longer conversations with our audience and more prominently feature the compelling visual artists driving Satellite's collaborations," shared the team at Satellite.

Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 is designed to foster intimate moments in a classic New York gallery space. In addition to new prints and projections from featured artist Kevin Draper and new film and photography by featured artist Lora Robertson, the Tribeca Show will consist of two busy weekends of new music, dance, discussion, and visual art, and film presented by Satellite Collective. Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 will include direct art experience with panels, performances, visual art, screenings, and a view into how creativity informs collaboration.

Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 will also reveal the New York premiere of Sad Blimp Twins, a pair of forty foot long blimps coming to New York for the first time as Satellite's official mascots. Sad Blimp Twins are a pair of aerostats designed to fly from tall masts and act as cinema screens for public performances. They first flew on the lawn of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and will premiere in New York inside the gallery at 101 Reade Street. At full inflation, the blimps are fourteen feet in diameter and nearly forty feet long. Designed by Kevin Draper, they act as reminders of distant technologies of observation.