Sarah Hyland & Orville Peck to Reveal 2025 Drama League Award Nominations

Stage and screen actress Sarah Hyland (The Great Gatsby, “Modern Family”) and award-winning country music star Orville Peck (Cabaret) will co-host the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 11:00AM. The announcement, held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will also be livestreamed by BroadwayWorld.



Drama League Award nominations will be bestowed in the following categories, honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway artists of the 2024-25 season:



Distinguished Performance Award

Outstanding Production of a Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Outstanding Direction of a Musical



Broadway and Off-Broadway productions must have been in previews between April 21, 2024 – April 20, 2025 to be eligible for this season’s awards. The winners of these nominations will be revealed at The 91st Annual Drama League Awards, the theater industry’s historic annual luncheon ceremony, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:00PM.



In addition, as previously announced this year’s Drama League Awards Special Recognition Honorees are Lea Salonga, Whitney White, Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Kate Navin and Audible Theater. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater for her outstanding work on stage as part of the musical theater community. Ms. Salonga, a two-time Grammy Award nominee, will be seen this spring in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway. Director Whitney White will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing for her groundbreaking work, which this season in New York includes Walden at Second Stage, Liberation at Roundabout Theater Company, Macbeth in Stride at BAM, and The Last Five Years on Broadway. The Gratitude Award will be presented to lead producers of this season’s new Broadway musical Smash Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, in recognition of their vibrant creative achievements, leadership, and commitment to the American theater. Audible Theater and Kate Navin will be honored with the Contribution to the Theater Award, for their unwavering commitment to furthering the art of the American theater, including the premiere of Dead Outlaw, which moves to Broadway this spring.

