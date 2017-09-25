VIDEO: What's Inside? Sara Bareilles Reveals A Fresh-Baked WAITRESS Announcement Clue!

It seems Waitress the Musical is *expecting* some pretty exciting news soon. Composer Sara Bareilles released a new Twitter video tonight to let fans in on some exciting Waitress news that's coming our way this Thursday!

In anticipation of the big news, Sara revealed the first of three fresh-baked clues that should keep fans guessing all week long!

So, what's inside? Find out in the video below and stay tuned this week for more Waitress clues!

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.



Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the new musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Sara Bareilles and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Huge @WaitressMusical announcement coming soon and I'll be dropping clues until then. Here's the first! #waitressmusical pic.twitter.com/FRonWFQDhj — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) September 25, 2017



