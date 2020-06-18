Sara Bareilles Releases LITTLE VOICE Theme Song

Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, and author Sara Bareilles releases "Little Voice." Released via Loud Robot - an independent music label out of J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot - and RCA Records UK, the track stands out as the official theme song from the forthcoming Apple original series, Little Voice, debuting globally Friday July 10, 2020, on Apple TV+. Not only did she write and record new songs for the Official Soundtrack, but she also serves as an executive producer alongside J.J. Abrams and Jessie Nelson.

Listen to the theme song below!

Her delicate piano playing drives this bold and bright ballad. She carries the verses with intention and inspiration before delivering an engaging and empowering promise, "If you're listening, sometimes a little voice can say the biggest things."

This marks Sara's first new music since the 2019 arrival of her fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Generating widespread acclaim, Variety noted, "[it] establishes that there's no one in contemporary Pop better at flexing mezzo-soprano sensitivity and social empathy like a muscle. It's the perfect album for anyone who could use a little fierce snowflake pride." The album features stand out tracks "A Safe Place to Land" featuring John Legend, as well as "Saint Honesty," which won a Grammy® Award for "Best American Roots Performance." Additionally, on the Amidst The Chaos Tour, she took the stage at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl.

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album "Little Voice." Since then, Sara has taken home a Grammy award, received seven Grammy® nominations, two Tony nominations and three Emmy nominations. Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song," was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Making her Broadway debut, Sara composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," and made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the shows lead role. On April 5, 2019 Sara released her fifth full-length and first album of original material since 2013, entitled "Amidst The Chaos." For this latest body of work, she joined forces in the studio with legendary Academy® Award-winning producer T Bone Burnett. As a result, the album spotlights her voice as a singer and storyteller like never before, while making an enduring statement. Recently, Sara teamed up with Apple as an executive producer for "Little Voice" a 9-episode series, for which she will create the original music.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, (O'Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it.

"Little Voice" is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros and released through Television. J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Trek," "Lost"), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam," "Stepmom," "Waitress") and Ben Stephenson ("Westworld") are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

The new series will debut globally on Friday, July 10, on Apple TV+.

