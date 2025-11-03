Sammy Garcia, Jr. Appointed Managing Director of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City Ballet has announced the appointment of Sammy Garcia, Jr. as Managing Director of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. In his new role, Garcia will oversee all aspects of the theater’s management and operations, including daily business functions, construction and maintenance, customer service, and rental and client relations.

The David H. Koch Theater’s operations are managed by New York City Ballet, and Garcia will report to Katherine Brown, Executive Director of New York City Ballet and the David H. Koch Theater.

A graduate of Nova Southeastern University with both a BFA and MBA, as well as an MA from the University of London, Garcia most recently served as Director of Campus Relations for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA). In that position, he coordinated large-scale events, managed facility maintenance and capital projects, and served as the primary liaison between LCPA and its resident organizations.

Garcia’s previous roles include Director of Operations at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ, and Manager of Event Services & Operations at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About the David H. Koch Theater

Originally opened as the New York State Theater in 1964, the David H. Koch Theater was designed by architect Philip Johnson for George Balanchine and New York City Ballet. The venue was also home to the New York City Opera from 1966 to 2012. Today, it remains one of the country’s premier destinations for dance, hosting 21 weeks of New York City Ballet performances each year, alongside annual engagements by leading international dance companies.