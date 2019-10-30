Samira Wiley and Dominic Fumusa To Star In Molière in the Park's THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES
Molière in the Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, will present two free staged public readings of THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, on Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm and Thursday, November 14 at 7pm.
Emmy and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley (Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," Harlem Stage's Antigone in Ferguson) and Dominic Fumusa (Showtime's "Nurse Jackie," The Report, Showtime's "Homeland") star in THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, with Christopher Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers at Circle in the Square & Primary Stages, Water by the Spoonful at Second Stage), Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer at EST, Gertrude Stein Saints at Abrons Arts Center) and Tamara Sevunts (Your Alice at BAM Fisher, Daybreak at Beckett Theatre).
The readings take place at The Picnic House in Prospect Park, behind Litchfield Villa (95 Prospect Park West between 4 and 5 St.). The event is part of Brooklyn Falls for France (brooklynfallsforfrance.org), a cultural season organized by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and FACE Foundation in partnership with Brooklyn venues. Free tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com/e/mip-the-school-for-wives-staged-reading-tickets-71805860261. The running time is approximately 2 hours.
Molière in the Park (MIP) is dedicated to bringing yearly, free and inclusive theater to Prospect Park. Molière is considered one of the world's greatest satirists of the ruling class and MIP aims to make his work a vital part of the Brooklyn cultural landscape. Every year they will produce a contemporary production of one of his comedies translated into English and bring Brooklyn's diverse communities together, free of charge, to experience subversive and timeless theater under the stars.
"And there are four things only she must know: To say her prayers, love me, spin, and sew."
In THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, these words describe the perfect, obedient wife, to Arnolphe; if all goes to plan, 17-year old Agnes, whom he has raised to know nothing but these four things, will serve him well. However, love strikes at the most inopportune times. On the eve of their wedding, Arnolphe discovers Agnes's affections for the young and passionate Horace. Just like any properly egomaniacal man in power, Arnolphe doubles down on his deceit and conspires to keep his control over Agnes's mind and body.
The production team includes Garth Belcon (Co-Founding Producer), Jessie Dean (Associate Artistic Director) and Kristine Schlachter (Production Stage Manager).
For more info visit Moliereinthepark.org
