Samantha Pauly to Take Medical Leave From THE GREAT GATSBY

Samantha Pauly has announced that she must take a medical leave from The Great Gatsby for two weeks. The actress – who plays the role of Jordan Baker – has revealed that she will be out of the hit musical starting February 24, before returning on March 12. Pauly took to social media to reveal that doctors have recommended that she rest after a labral tear in her right hip.

"A few months ago my doctor discovered that I have a labral tear in my right hip. Over time it's gotten progressively worse, and it's become incredibly painful for me to sit, stand, walk, dance, or sleep through the night. I've got pain radiating down into my leg and all the way up into my waist. It's also caused me to miss more shows than I'd like."

"So, after many treatments that haven't worked, my doctor finally said 'I don't think we get to wait anymore, I think this is it.' Today we did a large steroid injection into the tear, and I'll be out of the show to rest so the steroid can do it's job. This is the best thing right now so that I can continue to sing and dance for y'all for a long time!"

"I'll be out of the show from February 24 - March 11, returning on March 12. I hate being gone, trust that I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't need to. You can also trust that I've cried about this more times than I can count. I'm sorry if I'll miss you at the show, but hopefully I'll be back and feeling better soon!"

A temporary replacement for Pauly has not yet been revealed. The Great Gatsby currently stars Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.